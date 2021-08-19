Stacey Solomon clears up confusion over Loose Women appearance as she takes over as host

Stacey Solomon took to the Loose Women panel as main anchor today (August 19).

The 31-year-old pregnant star was joined by her fellow panellists Nadia Sawalha, Linda Robson and Jane Moore.

However, it appears Stacey‘s appearance divided viewers at home.

Stacey Solomon took to the Loose Women panel as main anchor today (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon appears as anchor on Loose Women

Loose Women is currently airing pre-recorded episodes as the panellists enjoy a summer break.

Opening the show today, Stacey announced she was taking on the reasonability as anchor.

The ITV panel went on to discuss a number of topics, before the star fronted a segment on home hacks.

Stacey appeared in her element as she discussed her clever organisation tips.

But it seems her hosting stint divided viewers at home.

On Twitter, some praised the star for taking on the important panel position.

Stacey hosted the ITV show alongside her fellow panellists (Credit: ITV)

How did ITV viewers respond?

One said: “Loved @StaceySolomon hosting @loosewomen today! She actually made me laugh so much, brightened my afternoon up. More hosting please Stacey.”

Another demanded: “More Stacey please! #loosewomen.”

A third gushed: “@loosewomen Stacey is too good!”

Stacey is lovely, but she’s no anchor

However, others were critical as Stacey took to the panel show.

One added: “#LooseWomen Stacey is lovely, but she’s no anchor.”

A second shared: “Stacey’s annoying me already. She’s acting all dizzy. Who thought this would be a good idea? #LooseWomen.”

#LooseWomen Stacey is lovely, but she's no anchor — Blossom (@Dc7073Bloss) August 19, 2021

More Stacey please #loosewomen — Sheltie Dreams (@Sheltie_Dreams) August 19, 2021

Meanwhile, some expressed their confusion over Stacey still appearing on the show – despite going on maternity leave.

One commented today: “Confused regardless of pre recorded, thought Stacey said goodbye last week as going on maternity leave and seen her twice already this week #loosewomen.”

A second wrote: “I thought Stacey was on maternity leave #LooseWomen.”

Following today’s show, Stacey took to Instagram to address the concerns.

Posting on her profile, she explained: “So many lovely messages about me hosting Loose Women today…

“It was pre recorded last week and I loved it so much but was pooing myself. Your messages have given me the biggest confidence boost ever.”

