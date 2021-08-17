Stacey Solomon baffled Loose Women viewers today (August 17), as she returned to the ITV panel during her maternity leave.

The mum-of-three recently celebrated her baby shower on the programme ahead of welcoming her second child with Joe Swash.

However, Stacey surprised fans as she graced the panel show on Tuesday afternoon.

Stacey Solomon made a surprise appearance on the Loose Women panel (Credit: ITV)

The star appeared alongside Kaye Adams, Jane Moore and Janet Street Porter.

Kate opened the programme by introducing her fellow co-stars.

But some viewers were left slightly confused.

How did Loose Women viewers respond?

Loose Women fans rushed to social media to comment on Stacey’s appearance.

On Twitter, one said: “Huh? I thought Stacey was in maternity leave? #LooseWomen #ThisMorning.”

Another added: “What happened to Stacey’s maternity leave?”

Stacey stunned viewers as she graced the ITV show today (Credit: ITV)

A third commented: “I thought Stacy recently had a big send off to go on maternity leave #LooseWomen.”

Another shared: “Why is Stacey there? Thought she had went off on maternity leave?”

A fifth tweeted: “#LooseWomen I thought Stacey was on maternity leave. Confused.”

I thought Stacey was on maternity leave

Meanwhile, one viewer was quick to clear up the confusion.

They claimed in a tweet: “The next few weeks are all pre-recorded, giving the cast and crew a summer break.”

ED! has approached ITV for further comment.

Stacey Solomon celebrates her baby shower

Earlier this month, Stacey took part in her final show before heading off on maternity leave.

She celebrated her last day alongside Kaye Adams, Nadia Sawalha and Linda Robson.

Stacey, 31, missed her previous baby shower on the programme, after giving birth to her youngest son Rex.

The star appeared on the show in a tiara and sash at the time, before being presented with her leaving presents.

Meanwhile, days after the shower, Stacey opened up on her pregnancy nerves.

The ITV favourite is welcoming a daughter with partner Joe, but suffered a number of miscarriages before falling pregnant.

