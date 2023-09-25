All the soap stars starring in The Long Shadow, including Emmerdale’s Sammy Winward as Peter Sutcliffe’s wife

The Long Shadow has one of the best cast of TV actors bringing to life the traumatic tale of Peter Sutcliffe and his crimes – and many of them are soap stars…

Famous faces from the world of Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, and Hollyoaks all pop up in the moving ITV series, which puts the focus on the victims, and NOT the murderer.

As well as enjoying the seven-part drama for its moving storyline, viewers will also be able to play soap star bingo when they tune in. Former soap stars and real life friends Sammy Winward and Charley Webb reunite in the TV drama, while two of Weatherfield’s most hated villains also turn up.

Here are all the soap stars who appear in The Long Shadow on ITV.

Katherine Kelly portrays Peter Sutcliffe’s second victim Emily Jackson in The Long Shadow (Credit: ITV)

Soap stars in The Long Shadow: Katherine Kelly plays Emily Jackson

Actress Katherine Kelly stars as Peter Sutcliffe’s second victim Emily Jackson in The Long Shadow episode 1. Peter Sutcliffe killed 42-year-old Emily Jackson in Leeds in January 1976. He stabbed her 52 times, making her his second victim. Tragically, Emily Jackson had been using the family van to earn extra money temporarily as a sex worker.

Forty-three-year-old Katherine is best known for playing Becky McDonald in Coronation Street, a role she portrayed from 2006 to 2012.

She’s also well known for starring in Happy Valley, Mr Selfridge, The Night Manager, Liar, Gentleman Jack, and Bloods. Most recently, she starred as boss from hell Vicki in Ruby Speaking.

Jill Halfpenny plays Doreen Hill in The Long Shadow (Credit: ITV1)

Jill Halfpenny plays Doreen Hill

Gateshead-born actress Jill Halfpenny, 48, portrays Doreen Hill in The Long Shadow on ITV1. Doreen was the mother of Peter Sutcliffe’s last victim Jacqueline Hill – a 20-year-old student, who died in 1980.

ITV worked with the Hill family when producing the TV drama. The Long Shadow writer George Kay says: “We visited the Hill family who had never spoken to the press, or any part of the media, before. We built up that trust.

“We spoke to the Hill family. Doreen (Jacqueline’s mother) is 90-years-old and her daughter, Jacqueline’s sister, spoke for that family. We visited them, and spoke many times, it was very clear her daughter was speaking on her behalf.”

Acting star Jill Halfpenny, who plays Doreen Hill in the ITV drama, added: “We did receive a really lovely email from them after they’d watched the show to say they felt pleased they’d been listened to, honoured and represented in the way that they would have liked. That meant a lot to us.”

Of course, soap fans will know Jill Halfpenny as Rebecca Hopkins in Corrie, a role she played between 1999 and 2000. However, her most famous soap role was Kate in EastEnders, a character she played from 2002 to 2005.

She’s also known for her roles in Byker Grove, Waterloo Road, Babylon, Humans, and Liar. More recently she starred in several Channel 5 thrillers, including The Drowning, and The Holiday. Earlier this year, she popped up in Your Home Made Perfect as herself.

Shaun Thomas (on the left) as Neil in The Long Shadow (Credit: ITV1)

The Long Shadow cast Emmerdale soap stars

There are several Emmerdale soap stars in the cast of The Long Shadow on ITV1. In episode 1, actor Shaun Thomas guest stars as the son of Peter Sutcliffe’s second victim Emily Jackson.

Shaun is best known for playing Gerry Roberts in the Yorkshire Dales soap, a popular character who fell victim to serial killer Lachlan White. Since his character died by rock-bashing on May 17, 2018, actor Shaun has appeared in Casualty, Ali & Ava, Four Lives, Ladhood and How to Have Sex.

Meanwhile, Emmerdale favourite Michael Parr also returns to ITV in The Long Shadow. Michael played Ross Barton in the soap from 2013 to 2018. Since then, he’s appeared in Bulletproof, Our Home, The Spyce of Life, Colosseum, and Ocean Deep. He plays Paul in The Long Shadow.

Charley Webb, aka Emmerdale’s long-standing character Debbie Dingle, plays WPC Anna Lawson in The Long Shadow. Child star Charley, now 35, played Debbie from 2002 to 2021 before leaving the soap to pursue other opportunities. She’s since starred in Better, and will soon appear in McDonald & Dodds.

Charley’s former co-star and real life pal Sammy Winward portrays Peter Sutcliffe’s wife Sonia in The Long Shadow. Sammy is best known for playing Katie Sugden in Emmerdale, from 2001 to 2015. Sine leaving the soap, she’s appeared in Prey, Fearless, Lies We Tell, and Lead Belly.

Actor Kris Mochrie also stars in The Long Shadow. He’s probably best known for playing rapist Lee Posner in Emmerdale, although he’s also appeared in Coronation Street, and Brookside!

Former Emmerdale star Charley Webb as WPC Anna Lawson in The Long Shadow (Credit: ITV1)

Robert James-Collier plays DCS Jack Ridgeway in The Long Shadow

Actor Robert James-Collier plays DCS Jack Ridgeway in The Long Shadow on ITV. Of course, Corrie fans will know him better as Liam Connor. Liam was the late husband of Maria Connor and former Underworld co-owner, who was murdered in a hit-and-run orchestrated by Tony Gordon in 2008.

However, he’s also well known for playing Thomas Barrow in Downton Abbey, Kevin O’Dowd in The Level, and Martin Evershed in Ackley Bridge.

Robert has recently been keeping everyone guessing in the cast of The Inheritance on Channel 5.

Jack Deam as DI Les Hanley in The Long Shadow (Credit: ITV1)

Corrie villains stars in The Long Shadow

Some eagled-eyed Coronation Street fans might also recognise two soap villains in the cast of The Long Shadow on ITV1. Weatherfield baddie Ben Cartwright, aka Bethany Platt’s groomer Neil Clifton, pops up in episode 1. But blink and you might miss him!

Ben played baddie Neil from 2017 to 2018. However, in The Long Shadow, the actor is on the right side of the law. He portrays eyewitness Michael Baxter, who speaks to police after seeing something suspicious around the time of Peter Sutcliffe’s first murder.

But Ben Cartwright isn’t the only former Corrie villain to appear in the ITV series. Mark Frost, who portrayed criminal Ray Crosby, also stars in the drama.

Actor Mark, who starred in Corrie from 2019 to 2021, plays Nick Clarke in The Long Shadow.

What other soap stars appear in The Long Shadow?

Nicola Stephenson, most famous for THAT gay kiss in Brookside, portrays Olive Smelt in The Long Shadow. Office cleaner Olive was 46 when she was attacked by Peter Sutcliffe in 1975. He struck her twice on the head with a hammer, as well as slashing at her body. Although she survived, her family said she never recovered and relied heavily on them for support.

Meanwhile, Jack Deam – who plays DI Les Hanley in The Long Shadow – once portrayed Spike in Hollyoaks. In 2000, he also starred as Phil Simmonds in Coronation Street.

Last but not least, actress Emma Williams plays WPC June Sinclair in the excellent ITV drama. Coronation Street fans might recognise her as Trina Kerrison, a role she only recently played in 2022.

Did you spot all of the soap stars in The Long Shadow? Or did you find any we missed?

Read more: The real life people behind The Long Shadow: Who plays who in chilling ITV drama based on true events?

The Long Shadow continues on Mondays at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you think of The Long Shadow so far? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.