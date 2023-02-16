Emmerdale's Charley Webb is on the red carpet and, in a bubble, is Debbie Dingle
Soaps

Charley Webb marks new career era with major hair transformation

Charley's moving away from her Emmerdale roots

By Tamzin Meyer

Former Emmerdale star Charley Webb took to Instagram stories yesterday (Wednesday, February 15) to share a new hair transformation with her followers.

The Debbie Dingle actress is known for her long locks but now Charley’s decided to change up her hair.

How has Emmerdale actress Charley Webb transformed her hair?

Emmerdale's Charley Webb is on the red carpet
Charley has had a hair cut (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charley Webb enters new era with short hair

While in Emmerdale, Charley continuously sported long hair.

However, after leaving the soap in 2021, Charley has now decided to enter a new era – and that means, a new hairstyle to go with it.

Charley is recreating herself with a new look.

She’s taken a trip to the salon and has come out with a stunning, shorter hair cut!

Emmerdale's Charley Webb is showing off her new hair on Instagram stories
Charley showed her hair to her followers (Credit: @miss_charleywebb on Instagram)

On Instagram, Charley filmed herself in the mirror, showing off her short locks.

Her hair is now just past shoulder length.

She simply wrote the word ‘hair’ on her story, prompting fans to look at her newly transformed do.

Charley looks worlds away from Debbie Dingle with this new look!

We’re loving it!

Charley Webb in Better
Charley Webb stars in BBC’s Better (Credit: BBC)

Charley Webb’s new era in BBC’s Better

Actress Charley Webb left Emmerdale two years ago, with her character Debbie Dingle currently said to be living in Scotland.

Now, the star is finally back on our screens once more.

She’s starring in BBC’s new show, Better.

The new drama sees a corrupt copper and gangster join together where family bonds and loyalty is tested.

Charley appears in one episode of the show, playing the role of Elise.

In 2022, the actress starred in a TV mini series titled The Long Shadow, which saw her take on the role of Anna Lawson.

However, Better marks Charley’s first time back on prime time television.

We’re so happy to see Charley back on our screens again!

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale | Debbie leaves the village (11th February 2021)

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you loving Charley’s new hair cut? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Better Charley Webb Debbie Dingle Emmerdale

Trending Articles

Prince William looking sombre, Kate Middleton looking surprised
William and Kate ‘interrupt half-term break with kids’ to deliver message following ‘devastating’ news
Emmerdale's Cain and Will look furious
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Cain humiliates Will in awful act of revenge
Nicola Bulley shown on BBC with Fern Britton on This Morning
Nicola Bulley police statement: Fern Britton blasts ‘appalling’ treatment of missing mum as alcohol struggle revealed
Ed Balls looking shocked and Ranvir Singh looking serious on GMB today
GMB: Ed Balls and Ranvir Singh blasted today as they ‘lose control’ of ‘absolutely shocking’ debate
Emmerdale's male characters are gathered around the bar in The Woolpack
Emmerdale to air ground-breaking ‘first’ in its 50-year history
Seann Walsh posing for the camera at an event
Strictly ‘bad boy’ Seann Walsh shares beautiful photo of baby as he admits partner ‘has been through so much’