Charley Webb marks new career era with major hair transformation

Former Emmerdale star Charley Webb took to Instagram stories yesterday (Wednesday, February 15) to share a new hair transformation with her followers.

The Debbie Dingle actress is known for her long locks but now Charley’s decided to change up her hair.

How has Emmerdale actress Charley Webb transformed her hair?

Charley has had a hair cut (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charley Webb enters new era with short hair

While in Emmerdale, Charley continuously sported long hair.

However, after leaving the soap in 2021, Charley has now decided to enter a new era – and that means, a new hairstyle to go with it.

Charley is recreating herself with a new look.

She’s taken a trip to the salon and has come out with a stunning, shorter hair cut!

Charley showed her hair to her followers (Credit: @miss_charleywebb on Instagram)

On Instagram, Charley filmed herself in the mirror, showing off her short locks.

Her hair is now just past shoulder length.

She simply wrote the word ‘hair’ on her story, prompting fans to look at her newly transformed do.

Charley looks worlds away from Debbie Dingle with this new look!

We’re loving it!

Charley Webb stars in BBC’s Better (Credit: BBC)

Charley Webb’s new era in BBC’s Better

Actress Charley Webb left Emmerdale two years ago, with her character Debbie Dingle currently said to be living in Scotland.

Now, the star is finally back on our screens once more.

She’s starring in BBC’s new show, Better.

The new drama sees a corrupt copper and gangster join together where family bonds and loyalty is tested.

Charley appears in one episode of the show, playing the role of Elise.

In 2022, the actress starred in a TV mini series titled The Long Shadow, which saw her take on the role of Anna Lawson.

However, Better marks Charley’s first time back on prime time television.

We’re so happy to see Charley back on our screens again!

