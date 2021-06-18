Emmerdale star Sophie Powles is expecting her first child with partner Mark Waters.

The actress shared the happy news on Instagram as she gave fans a glimpse of her blossoming baby bump.

Sophie, 32, previously played Holly Barton in the ITV soap before departing in 2016.



Announcing the news yesterday (June 17), Sophie shared a sweet of her bump as she lay on the beach.

The actress sported a leopard swimsuit while relaxing next to filmmaker Mark.

She captioned the shot: “And so the adventures of us three begin.”



Sophie’s former co-stars rushed to congratulate the soon-to-be parents.

Eden Taylor-Draper commented: “Beautiful.”

Mark Jordon simply added: “Amazing.”

Emmerdale star Sophie Powles is expecting her first child (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Laura Norton wrote: “Wow. Congratulations you guys.”

Former star Tom Lister also added a string of love heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Laura Whitmore shared: “Congrats x.”

Why did Sophie leave Emmerdale and who did she play?

Sophie played troubled character Holly on Emmerdale.

She joined the soap as a teenager and stayed from 2009 to 2012.

The actress later returned in 2016, with Hollie developing a serious drug addiction.

Sophie previously played Holly Barton (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Just months after returning to the soap, Sophie announced she was quitting.

A show insider told The Sun at the time: “Sophie has enjoyed returning as Holly but she never saw coming back as a full-time thing. So she’s back off into the real world again.

“She was looking at other roles after she was finished travelling, but Emmerdale asked her back and it seemed silly to turn it down, so she returned.”

The actress initially took a break from the soap to travel the world with partner Mark.

Sophie also worked at health food cafe, High Mood Food in Chelsea, last year.

She took up the job while looking for acting work.

The actress left the soap in 2016 following a gritty drugs storyline (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

What happened to her character?

Sophie’s character had a tough time on the ITV show – including being involved in a drugs ­storyline.

Holly battled a drug addiction before suffering from a relapse and turning to heroin.

She got into drugs when she was a teenager at college.

Holly continued to struggle with addiction and eventually her mum, Moira Dingle, attempted to wean her off it slowly.

However, it became too much for the troubled character as she was eventually found dead after taking heroin.

During her time on the soap, Sophie’s character also formed a friendship with Jai Sharma which turned into a relationship.

