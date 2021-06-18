Natalie J Robb and Jonny McPherson ‘secretly split as Emmerdale actor moves out’

Natalie J Robb and Jonny McPherson have reportedly split after moving in together.

The Emmerdale stars are believed to have called it quits months ago, after their year-long relationship ran its course.

The pair, who play Moira Dingle and Dr Liam Cavanagh on the soap, went public with their romance in June last year.

Emmerdale couple Natalie J Robb and Jonny McPherson have ‘split’ (Credit: ITV)

Natalie J Robb and Jonny McPherson split

According to The Sun, the actor is enjoying the company of his dog after moving out since the split.

Natalie, 46, and Jonny, 39, shocked soap fans last year when it emerged they were dating.

They were first spotted on a video call celebration for their co-star, Liam Fox’s 50th birthday.

Read more: Emmerdale: Jonny McPherson admits he’s ‘very protective’ over on-screen daughter

As Jonny and Natalie joined the call together, it was obvious the two were isolating as a pair.

Meanwhile, last year, Jonny opened up about their relationship and potentially having children.

He told The Mirror about their romance and moving in together in lockdown: “We had to make a decision as lots of couples did.

Happy big 50 foxy. @Liamfoxactor thankyou so much for making me a part of another special day xx so great to see lots of lovely faces xx pic.twitter.com/yAA7jybdgP — The real Kelli Hollis (@kelhollis76) June 2, 2020

“We decided to move in together and so, yes, lockdown did fast forward our relationship.”

Speaking of children, Jonny added: “Yes, it’s definitely a possibility.

“But I am so lucky as Natalie and I both love acting and as long as I’m working then I am delighted.

I have a fantastic job and Natalie is wonderful too

“I have a fantastic job and Natalie is wonderful too.”

Furthermore, Natalie appeared just as smitten with her co-star boyfriend.

The actress, who first appeared on the soap in 2009, previously confirmed their romance on Loose Women.

Jonny once revealed he wanted children with Natalie (Credit: ITV)

Natalie opens up on their relationship

She revealed they had worked together for years, but didn’t start dating until January 2020.

Natalie shared: “Jonny McPherson and I started to see each other, our first date was in mid-January and then we were just having a couple of dates in February.

Read more: Emmerdale: What wedding song was Bernice playing? Is it from Neighbours?

“Then obviously in March lockdown happened.”

In addition, she admitted their relationship ‘evolved’ following a charity event in Lapland.

ED! has contacted Emmerdale for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.