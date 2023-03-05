The Dancing On Ice 2023 semi-final saw Siva Kaneswaran pay emotional tribute to his late The Wanted bandmate Tom Parker.

Tom died almost a year ago after being diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer.

Tom’s widow Kelsey Parker was watching from their audience with the couple’s children – Aurelia and Bodhi.

Siva paid tribute to the late Tom Parker on the Dancing On Ice 2023 semi-final (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2023: Siva pays tribute to Tom Parker

Speaking in his VT before the skate, Siva revealed the reason behind his choice of song for the very personal skate.

“We were like brothers,” he said, before explaining that he’d skate to Tom’s version of The Wanted hit Gold Forever.

“He always shone,” a clearly emotional Siva said.

“This performance is for everyone who knew and loved Tom.”

What a beautiful tribute to Tom Parker. I heavily sobbed at the end – the picture got me

Siva came out onto the ice to the sound of Tom’s voice, as he sung the opening line of the song.

The routine featured a backdrop of gold twinkling stars.

At the end of the routine, Siva and pro skater Klabera Komini turned to face the screen as Tom’s image appeared.

Siva appeared to break down in tears, leaning on his partner for support.

The cameras panned to Kelsey in the audience, who was also wiping away tears.

Kelsey Parker – with son Bodhi – wiped away tears after the performance (Credit: ITV)

‘Absolutely beautiful’

Viewers at home felt much the same, with many commenting that they were in floods of tears at Siva’s tribute to Tom.

“This was absolutely beautiful @SivaKaneswaran from start to finish – you can dance boy!!

“Thank you for doing this even though it must be so hard for you. WE LOVE YOU SEEV. Tommy boy would be so proud,” said one fan.

“What a beautiful tribute to Tom Parker. I heavily sobbed at the end – the picture got me,” another admitted.

“The part where he came out on his own to the sounds of Tom’s voice at the beginning was the bravest thing I think I’ve ever witnessed,” another declared.

“What a performance from Siva. I was in tears from start to finish.. so beautiful,” said another.

“Sobbing! The most beautiful tribute to Tom,” said another.

“Siva what an angel you are . You danced so elegantly and gracefully.

“You have the strength and courage and you danced for our beloved Tom Parker . Not many people can say they danced for their best friend,” another commented.

“Currently balling at #DancingOnIce that was perfect @SivaKaneswaran. Tom would be so proud,” another concluded.

