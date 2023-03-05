Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby distracted viewers from the skating stars tonight (March 5) as she wore a gorgeous long black dress with gold glitter heart detail.

Holly uploaded her #HWstyle shot for tonight’s show in the run up to the semi-final airing.

And she also shared that not one but two couples would be leaving the show…

Holly Willoughby wore an ‘unusual’ dress to host the Dancing On Ice semi-final alongside Phillip Schofield (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby wows in LBD

Holly, who hosted the show with her TV husband Phillip Schofield, looked entirely stunning in her little black dress.

It featured a thigh-high split and black cap sleeves lined with a gold glitter fabric.

The same fabric was used at the front of the dress, creating an unusual gold glittery heart that flattered Holly’s curves.

Rocking it as usual.

She finished the look with black scrappy sandals, tousled waves and natural make-up.

Captioning her picture, Holly said: “It’s the semi final on @dancingonice … Double elimination tonight… see you on @itv 6:30 #hwstyle.

“Dress by @lucianmatis earrings by @jessica_mccormack ring by @hancocks_london.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Viewers react

Dancing On Ice fans loved it.

One said: “Absolutely stunning!”

Another declared: “Rocking it as usual.”

A third said: “Ooh look at youuu!!”

Another added: “Wow wow wow.”

“You look beautiful,” another fan cooed.

“Flipping sensational Holly!” another added.

“Stunning. Such an unusual dress,” another commented.

“Beautiful and so unusual – love it Hols!” said another fan.

Dancing On Ice double elimination

As Holly said in her caption, tonight’s show will feature a double elimination.

All the celebrities will each skate two routines, before the judges and viewers decide who goes through to next week’s final.

The Dancing On Ice final takes place next Sunday (March 11) on ITV1.

Read more: Dancing On Ice star Siva Kaneswaran fights back tears over Tom Parker tribute

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.