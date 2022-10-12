Sir David Jason reveals he collapsed after being left ‘so weak’ with Covid

Sir David Jason has revealed that he collapsed after being left “so weak” with Covid.

The terrifying incident happened to the Only Fools and Horses star – who is now fully recovered – back in July of this year.

David Jason caught Covid back in July (Credit: BBC)

Sir David Jason talks Covid

Back in July, Only Fools and Horses legend David caught Covid.

The 82-year-old star had been “fine” throughout the whole pandemic until he caught the virus in the summer.

“I got it seriously bad,” he said during an interview on BBC Breakfast today (October 12).

“Because all the muscles weren’t working, I collapsed and I fell against the radiator,” he continued.

“I was so weak, I couldn’t get up.”

David explained that he had gotten up so that he could go to the toilet.

“I crawled to the bed. The muscles weren’t working and I used the bed to try and stand up so that I could go to where I wanted to get, and also get back into bed, and I couldn’t,” he said.

Sir David opened up about the scary incident recently (Credit: BBC)

Sir David Jason discusses terrifying incident

The star then continued, explaining he spent 15 minutes trying to get back up.

“I tried for about a quarter of an hour, trying all sorts of things to stand up so I could walk about,” he said.

Sir David then tried to get to the door to call for his wife.

“My arms wouldn’t work and my legs wouldn’t work, so being a very creative and inventive person, I thought, how will I get from here to the door?” he said.

“You know when you see a walrus if you watch David Attenborough, and they walk on land, they crawl on land? That’s what I did.”

He then continued, saying: “But in order to do that, I had to use my head. So now I’m lying face down on the ground, and in order to get to the door – and the arms really weren’t working and the legs weren’t working – I was using my head to drag me to the door.”

He then said as he reached the door, his wife arrived and helped him back up and into bed.

“But later on the next day, I got carpet burns all down on my forehead and across the top of my nose,” he added.

Sir David had his fans worrying earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Sir David worries fans

Back in August, fans of the veteran actor grew concerned when they saw that he was trending on Twitter.

Many quickly checked to see if the worst had happened – and were relived to find that Sir David was ok.

Some took to Twitter after to express their relief.

“David Jason trending worried me for a hot moment. Don’t do this to us,” one fan tweeted.

“Just saw David Jason trending and honestly thought the worst,” another said.

“FFS I [bleep] myself then when David Jason was trending. My heart sank,” a third wrote.

The reason Sir David was trending was due to a picture of him when he was 14 resurfacing.

The picture even had some fans comparing the star to a young Harry Styles!

Read more: King Charles’ coronation: Calls for bank holiday change so Brits can enjoy long weekend

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!