King Charles’ coronation: Calls for bank holiday change so Brits can enjoy long weekend

King Charles III’s coronation will be held in May next year, but it sadly won’t be marked with a bank holiday.

Buckingham Palace has announced this week that Charles will be crowned on May 6, 2023.

Camilla, Queen Consort, will be crowned alongside Charles at Westminster Abbey in London.

It had been rumoured King Charles would be crowned on the same date as his mother, June 2.

This means that the coronation will take place eight months after Queen Elizabeth II’s death, a shorter period than the Queen’s coronation in 1953.

“The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury,” said the Palace.

“The ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside the Queen Consort. The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry.”

Will there be a bank holiday?

As the King’s coronation is on a weekend, the government is not expected to call for a bank holiday on either side of the weekend.

Early May Bank Holiday falls on May 1 in 2023, which is just a few days before the coronation.

As a result, some have speculated that the bank holiday could be moved to Friday or Monday. However, no announcements have been made as of yet.

Following the lack of announcement, many Brits rushed to Twitter to complain.

“Not Charles conning us all out of a bank holiday by having his coronation on a Saturday,” moaned one.

A second insisted: “If Charles cares anything for the people of the UK he’ll do the decent thing and give us a week-long bank holiday for Eurovision.”

“Just give us the bank holiday. We’re knackered, cold and hungry,” ranted a third.

Meanwhile, according to the Daily Mail, MPs have backed the suggestion to move the May bank holiday.

Former Tory Cabinet Minister David Jones said: “To combine the two events would be welcomed by the entire nation. It would make a very special memory for all of us.”

Elsewhere, Number 10 said a bank holiday is still “on the table”.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said: “Obviously, this will be a historic event. We are carefully considering our plans. All options remain on the table.”

Sir Keir Starmer’s spokesperson also added: “Moving the May bank holiday that there is for that weekend would be a good idea.”

What will the coronation of King Charles look like?

The Palace said in a statement that the occasion will retain historical elements.

According to recent claims, it’s thought that Charles will be keeping an eye on the budget.

One royal source told the Mirror Charles is “very aware” Brits are currently facing a cost of living crisis. As a result, his coronation will reflect this.

The insider explained: “He has already spoken of his wish to continue his mother’s legacy. This includes continuing to recognise what the people are experiencing day by day.

“The King has long been an advocate of a streamlined or slimmed-down monarchy and this project could certainly be said to fit with his vision.”

