The ledger stone in the George VI Memorial Chapel has been inscribed with the Queen’s name.

Her Majesty passed away on September 8 at her home in Balmoral, Scotland.

A 10-day grieving period followed before her funeral took place on Monday, September 19.

More than 30 million people watched around the country, and some four billion reportedly tuned in around the world.

Following her funeral, the late monarch has been laid to rest beside her late husband, Prince Philip.

The Queen has been laid to rest at the George VI Memorial Chapel (Credit: Cover Images)

Her Majesty’s name added in the George VI Memorial Chapel

The new stone in the George VI Memorial Chapel replaces the black stone slab set into the floor which featured the names George VI and Elizabeth – the Queen’s parents – in gold lettering.

It now reads, “George VI 1895-1952” and “Elizabeth 1900-2002” followed by a metal Garter Star, and then “Elizabeth II 1926-2022” and “Philip 1921-2021”.

Following the state funeral and Queen’s final journey from London to Windsor, Kind Charles III and the remaining royal family said goodbye in a private ceremony.

Meanwhile, the period of mourning isn’t over just yet.

King Charles previously declared that it wouldn’t end until seven days after Her Majesty’s funeral.

Members of the royal family are not expected to carry out official engagements, and flags at royal residences will remain at half-mast until 8am after the final day of mourning.

Elsewhere, following her private burial, the royal family’s Twitter account shared a touching post.

It shared a black-and-white image of the Queen with her family and Prince Philip.

The image showed the Queen and Philip with King George VI, the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret.

“A Private Burial took place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel this evening, conducted by the Dean of Windsor,” the palace said.

“The Queen was buried together with The Duke of Edinburgh, at The King George VI Memorial Chapel.”

Meanwhile, members of the public will be able to view the Queen’s final resting place from next week.

St George’s Chapel will reopen to visitors on September 29 as part of a general tour of Windsor Castle, which is run by the Royal Collection Trust.

Tickets cost up to £28.50 for adults and £15.50 for children.

Her Majesty has been added to the family inscription (Credit: Splashnews)

Harry to reconcile with the family?

Meanwhile, the royal family is currently in a period of transition.

Tina Brown, who is the author of The Palace Papers, has claimed that Prince Harry could be set to play an integral role.

This is in spite of Harry and Meghan Markle quitting as working royals over two years ago.

Tina said on Lorraine recently: “I do think the royal family needs them (the Sussexes).”

She added: “And Kate does not want to be spending her time travelling the world. She’s a mother with three children. As the Sussexes are. They have to somehow divvy this stuff up and Harry has a big role to play if he wants to come in and do it.

“The question is of course whether Meghan wants to because she absolutely hated every bit of it.”

