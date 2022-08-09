Sir David Jason has been trending on Twitter in the last day and fans have expressed their concerns for the star.

As a result, some fans immediately feared the worst and rushed to check if the icon was doing OK.

After realising their fears were over nothing, many took to social media to share their relief.

Fans of Sir David Jason had expressed concerns for the star (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sir David Jason trending on Twitter

One fan wrote: “When you see David Jason trending… panic over he’s not dead.”

“David Jason trending worried me for a hot moment. Don’t do this to us,” tweeted a second.

A third said: “Dear @TwitterSupport, when David is trending, would you add ‘not dead’ after his name? Cheers.”

“Just saw David Jason trending and honestly thought the worst!” another admitted.

“FFS I [bleep] myself then when David Jason was trending. My heart sank,” tweeted another.

“Saw David Jason trending and felt so scared to even see what it was for… thank god it was for this,” laughed another.

It turns out David was trending on Twitter for a very different reason.

Sir David Jason was trending for a very different reason (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A photo of the actor when he had just turned 14 had caused his name to trend.

At the time the snap was taken, Sir David was living in North London and was attending Northfield Secondary Modern school.

One fan commented, “A young Harry Styles,” after seeing the image.

However, others teased the star for looking older than he was, with one saying: “Blimey! Must have been a hard paper round!”

Another joked: “He looks like Ant McPartlin!”

Meanwhile, Sir David recently hit out at the state of UK comedy.

The TV legend claimed that today’s comedy contains too much swearing.

“You couldn’t say certain things, you couldn’t show certain things because it was disrespectful or bad manners,” he told Bucks Live.

“You needed to be clever with your dialogue in order to get around things – now you just say it and we are going further in a downward spiral.”

