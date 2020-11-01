Simon Cowell will return to the Britain’s Got Talent judging panel in the new year, it has been reported.

Simon, 61, hasn’t been seen on TV since breaking his back in three places in a bicycle accident back in August.

But according to a new report, he has come on in “leaps and bounds” recently.

As a result, he will “definitely” be back on the ITV talent show when it starts again in January.

When will Simon Cowell return to Britain’s Got Talent?

The TV mogul is said to have come a cropper at his home in LA while his partner Lauren Silverman and six-year-old son Eric looked on.

He broke three vertebrae in the fall, meaning that he had to have a steel rod inserted in his back. He was forced to miss the end of the 2020 series of Britain’s Got Talent after it resumed post-lockdown.

However, a source told The Sun: “He’s been totally focused on getting better and will definitely be back on the panel.

“He’s come on in leaps and bounds recently, thanks to letting his body heal, a healthy diet and some California sun. He’s also enjoyed being surrounded by his family. But he loves his job and is raring to go, especially as BGT offers so much joy and light entertainment in dark times.”

And, according to the source, Cowell’s fellow judges are looking forward to having him back.

They continued: “The panel are all really excited to have him back, though they thought Ashley [Banjo, Cowell’s temporary replacement] did a great job. He’ll definitely perform on the show again next year with Diversity.”

All-time low

The show certainly seemed to suffer in Cowell’s absence, with viewing figures for October’s final suffering an all-time low.

An overnight average of 5.8 million viewers tuned in to see comedian Jon Courtenay win the competition, which was way down on last year’s figure of more than eight million.

A month after Simon’s accident, his Britain’s Got Talent colleague Amanda Holden said that she feared her pal could die from his injuries.

I honestly panicked it could be fatal. I felt physically sick as I didn’t know how bad it was.

Holden, told The Sun: “I honestly panicked it could be fatal. I felt physically sick as I didn’t know how bad it was.

“I wanted him to be alive, but I also wanted him to be able to walk as he’s such a good friend.”

We look forward to seeing him back on the show!

