Amanda Holden has opened up on the “horrific” moment she returned home from Simon Cowell’s birthday party to find her daughter home alone.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 49, spent the evening partying with Simon and pals at his 50th celebrations back in 2009.

But as Amanda and husband Chris Hughes returned home, the pair were left stunned to find three-year-old daughter Lexi alone after their babysitter left.

Amanda Holden recalled her ‘horrific’ babysitter experience (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Amanda Holden say?

Speaking on Sunday Brunch, the TV star said: “It was about 10 years ago now – [Simon’s] getting on.

“We stayed there all night, and in the morning when we got home the woman looking after our kids thought we’d got home, and had left.

“It was seven o’clock in the morning and we walked into the house and no-one was looking after our children. Can you imagine? She was fired, can I say.

“It was a great party, with a horrific ending.”

Amanda was out partying with Britain’s Got Talent co-star Simon Cowell (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda added that Lexi, now 14, was “fine”, “but that was the scariest thing ever.”

The presenter also shares daughter Holly, eight, with husband Chris.

Amanda’s BGT controversy

Amanda’s confession comes days after the mother-of-two was criticised over her choice of dress on BGT.

Following numerous viewer complaints about her outfits, she revealed producers now check what she’s wearing before every show.

Amanda and husband Chris share two daughters (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She joked that there’s an array of people that “stare at her chest” before she leaves her dressing room.

Speaking to The Sun, Amanda said: “There’s now a whole body of people that knock on my door and come and stare at my chest before we go on air.

“There’s a [bleep] committee.”

