Simon Cowell looks healthier than ever as he shows off sparkling new veneers

Simon Cowell has a new set of gleaming veneers.

The music mogul, 61, has undergone a dental procedure to improve his veneers with the help of a top Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist.

Simon visited celebrity favourite Dr Apa, one of the world’s most sought-after veneer specialists.

Dr Apa shared several photos of himself with Simon at his dental practice.

In one the pair are standing next to each other with their face masks pulled down.

Simon Cowell treated himself to new veneers after breaking his back this August (Credit: SplashNews)

What happened to Simon Cowell?

The dentist teased his some 500,000 Instagram followers by referencing Simon’s infamously bright veneers.

He captioned: “Anyone else curious to see? arguably one of THE most talked about smiles in the industry.”

And in another a beaming Simon looks delighted with his results as he sits in the dentist’s chair.

Plus he’s holding a vintage American Idol placard up in a nod to his judging role that made him a superstar Stateside.

Here Dr Apa captioned the snap with: “It’s official. I’m going to Hollywood!! actually DUBAI THIS WEEKEND. and it truly is amazing working with amazing people. thank you @simoncowell for putting your trust in us.”

Simon with his partner Lauren (Credit: SplashNews)

How did Simon break his back?

This is a rare public outing for the X Factor judge, who has kept a low profile since breaking his back in August.

He broke his back in three places after falling off his electric bike.

After undergoing an intense five-hour surgery shortly after, he has been recovering with his family at his Malibu home ever since.

Simon is believed to have had his previous set of veneers put in only last year.

The star emerged in mid 2019 looking considerably slimmer, and with large veneers.

After losing at least two stone, Simon appeared remarkably different.

And his former co-judge Sharon Osbourne, even commented on his new appearance.

She hinted that he’d had cosmetic work done to his eyes. And she said his teeth looked ‘too big’.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, she said: “I think he looks great.



“The teeth are a bit big and one eye is a bit droopy but otherwise he looks great.”

Meanwhile it has been reported that Simon’s packed on some of the pounds he lost last year following his devastating accident.

His best friend, Sinitta, told The Sun just last week: “He’s gained a bit of weight and is looking healthier.

“He said he had to start eating protein, calcium and break his vegan diet to rebuild his strength.”

