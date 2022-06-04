Simon Cowell apologises as Britain’s Got Talent judges reduce young girl to tears

Britain’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell has apologised to a young girl after reducing her to tears on stage.

The head judge of the ITV talent competition said he “hated himself” over the harsh criticism.

Simon’s criticism on Britain’s Got Talent was a bit harsh for the youngster (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s semi-final bout, magic act Matricks Illusion took to the stage.

The magic and illusion specialists hoped to repeat their audition success and blow the judges and viewers away.

The performance saw a version of Simon get pushed into a rubbish compactor before being revealed as a paper cutout.

Read more: Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams on not ‘ruling out falling in love with a man’

However it failed to impress Simon.

In fact he even hit his first red buzzer of the night after growing tired of their act.

He told them: “I buzzed it because I didn’t feel it was magical enough.

Britain’s Got Talent chaos as act left in tears

“There was a lot of chaos. I like these big magic acts compared to cards but we had a magician on a few days ago I thought was so much better.

“This lacked star power for me.”

Viewers were quick to spot the young girl in the act breaking down on stage.

One said: “Awww my heart goes out to that little girl from @MatricksUK she’s in tears and no one has even noticed.”

Another said: “The little girl in Matricks Illusion is clearly upset by the judges comments and they were all either oblivious or heartless.”

Matricks Illusion was visibly upset on BGT (Credit: ITV)

Later, after another act had performed, Simon issued a rare apology.

“By the way, I have to say something,” he said.

“You know, going back to the very first act. I didn’t realise I really upset someone.

Read more: Naga Munchetty rips into viewer who criticised her Platinum Jubilee outfit

“I just apologised to her, called Lamala, and I feel really awful.

“I now hate myself. Anyway, got that out the way. Back to you. So I’m sorry.”

Britain’s Got Talent 2022 final airs on Sunday night on ITV

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!