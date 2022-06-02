Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams on not ‘ruling out falling in love with a man’

Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams revealed he is open to finding love with a man after he split from his ex-wife in 2015.

David, 50, was married to Dutch model Lara Stone for five years. The pair share a nine-year-old son, Alfred and divorced less than two years after Lara gave birth.

David and his ex-wife, Lara Stone (Credit: Splash News)

David Walliams had “gay experiences”

As reported by news.com.au, David told Sunday People that he is open to a gay relationship.

He said: “I wouldn’t totally rule it out [finding love with a man]. I had gay experiences growing up, which I enjoyed. I was a teen and in a lot of all-male environments, I am naturally very camp.

“When I was at school I used to play Wonder Woman in the playground.”

Although he describes himself as ‘camp’, his main relationships have been with women.

Sexuality defies gender

David also previously suggested that he is pansexual – that his sexuality isn’t restricted by gender.

David Walliams says he is open to a relationship with a man. (Credit: BBC)

Speaking to the Radio Times in 2013, he said: “I think it’s all about falling in love with the person and that is overlooked, really.”

He went on: “I hate it when people ‘confess’ or ‘reveal’ their sexuality, and also things can change for people over the years. So it is about the person, but I also think it goes beyond that. You don’t just fall in love with someone’s body, do you?

“You fall in love with someone’s soul and heart and brain.”

David ruffled BGT viewers’ feathers on last week’s show when he heckled The Witches during their semi-final performance.

The spooky act didn’t convince David, who made fun of them, causing backlash from fans, who branded him ‘childish’ and ‘disrespectful’.

