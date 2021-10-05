Silent Witness on BBC One – is it coming back for a series 25?

Silent Witness series 24 comes to a dramatic and emotional conclusion this week, leaving viewers wondering if the show will return for a series 25.

So will the long-running crime drama be back for a 25th run?

If so, when can we expect it to be aired?

Here’s everything you need to know!

***Warning: minor spoilers from series 24 ahead***

Floods affect Nikki and the team as they investigate a murder in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Silent Witness on BBC One: What is Nikki Alexander’s romantic history? Is there are future for her and Jack?

Silent Witness on BBC One – will the show be back?

Silent Witness fans will be thrilled to know that the series IS coming back for another series.

Piers Wenger, Head of Drama at the BBC, said: “Silent Witness entertains audiences from all generations.

“It continues to be one of the UK’s most successful returning crime drama series.

“I’m thrilled it will continue to grip the nation in 2021, and can’t wait for viewers to see what is in store for its 25th anniversary in 2022.”

Yep, you read that right!

Silent Witness will return for a special 25th anniversary series next year.

Emilia Fox recently said that: “The end of series 24 is picked up directly after, by the beginning of series 25.”

Silent Witness series 25 – what we know so far

It’s the 25th anniversary of the BBC One drama series – so the channel are bound to pull out all the stops.

We’re thinking a huge stunt episode, some seriously impressive guest stars and maybe even (another) death!

After all, the 20th anniversary of Silent Witness featured five thrilling contemporary stories.

The action started among the familiar landscapes of London and ended up in the dusty scrubland of Mexico.

The show actually started in 1996, with Amanda Burton at the helm.

She left in 2004, and was replaced by a bright-eyed-and-bushy-tailed Emilia Fox.

Although the Beeb has revealed very little about series 25 of Silent Witness so far, we’d be surprised if Emilia Fox wasn’t in the cast as Nikki Alexander.

Oh and her colleague and love interest Jack Hodgson, played by David Caves.

After teasing fans all through series 24, the pair finally enjoyed a kiss in the final episode.

FINALLY!

So scriptwriters will surely continue to focus on their romance, and how it affects their working relationship at The Lyell Centre.

Newcomer Genesis Lynea is also expected to return as forensic ecologist Simone Tyler.

Will Jack and Nikki be back for Silent Witness series 25? (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Silent Witness season 24: Who is new cast member Genesis Lynea and where have you seen her before?

When will Silent Witness series 25 air?

The popular crime drama is expected to return in 2022.

BBC One has not yet revealed exactly when the series will return, but historically it airs in January.

In 2021, it aired later as a result of the pandemic.

We’re very much hoping series 25 will continue in January, so we won’t have too long to wait!

Watch this space.

Silent Witness series 24 concludes on Monday October 4 and Tuesday October 5 2021 at 9pm on BBC One.

Will you miss Silent Witness? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.