Silent Witness continues this week with the last two instalments of series 24 – and episodes nine and 10 don’t disappoint with the cast.

In the series finale, Nikki and Jack investigate a suspicious death at an expensive care home.

So who is in the cast of Matters of Life and Death?

And what happens?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Pauline McLynn stars as Mary Thorpe in Silent Witness episode Matters of Life and Death (Credit: BBC One)

Silent Witness episode nine cast – Pauline McLynn as Mary Thorpe

Pauline McLynn portrays Mary Thorpe in Silent Witness episode Matters of Life and Death.

Mary works at the care home where one of the residents dies in suspicious circumstances.

TV viewers will undoubtedly recognise actress Pauline from her role as Mrs Doyle in the C4 sitcom Father Ted.

The 59-year-old Irish actress has also played Libby Croker in the comedy drama Shameless, Tip Haddem in the BBC One comedy Jam & Jerusalem and Mum in GameFace.

Soap fans will know her as Yvonne Cotton in the BBC soap EastEnders, a role she played from 2014 to 2015.

Silent Witness episode nine cast – Siân Phillips as Beattie Elleston

Siân Phillips portrays Beattie Elleston, a resident in the care home in which a dead body gives everyone cause for alarm.

Welsh actress Siân, 88, will be well known to TV fans.

The Dame has been on our TV and cinema screens, as well as on stage in the theatre, since 1958!

Siân Phillips portrayed the tarantula mother/empress Livia in the classic BBC miniseries I, Claudius in 1976, for which she won a BAFTA award.

She famously played Reverend Mother in the science fiction epic film Dune in 1984.

The actress has also played Mrs Driver in The Borrowers, and has more recently appeared in Strike, New Tricks and Casualty.

She portrayed the fierce Judge Owens in series three of Keeping Faith.

Nicholas Woodeson as Derek Seaton and Siân Phillips as Beattie Elleston in Silent Witness episode nine (Credit: BBC One)

Nicholas Woodeson plays Derek Galton

Nicholas Woodeson portrays care home resident Derek Galton.

The actor, 71, is known for his work across film, TV and theatre.

On television, he has portrayed killer Michael Hennessy in the very first episode of Cracker.

In Rome, he played Posca, the personal slave of Julius Caesar.

He has also played Joseph Novak in Foyle’s War, Nicholas Hilliard QC in Quiz, and Matthew Denning in The Living and the Dead.

Nicholas has also appeared in episodes of New Tricks, George Gently and Holby City.

He played the lawyer, Thoyt, in the BBC One 2017 television drama series Taboo opposite Tom Hardy.

On film, he’s portrayed Dr Hall in Bond movie Skyfall, Dalton in John Carter, and Dr Darling in The Avengers.

Silent Witness episode nine cast – Ryan Hawley as Michael Robson

Ryan Hawley appears as Michael Robson.

The 36-year-old actor will be well known to fans of Emmerdale!

Ryan is most famous for his portrayal of Robert Sugden in the ITV soap from 2014 to 2019.

Before joining Emmerdale, he’d appeared in small roles in Doctors, Survivors, The Royal and Titanic.

This is his first TV role since leaving the soap.

Ryan Hawley as Michael Robson in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC One)

Silent Witness episode nine cast – Genesis Lynea as Simone Tyler

Genesis plays the talented forensic ecologist who has joined the team – and proves to be just what they need.

Nikki and Jack asked Simone to help them solve the tricky murder of a promising boxer last week.

However, Simone questioned whether her skills were the right match for the team at The Lyell Centre.

Simone previously felt more comfortable in the safety of an academic lab reconstructing ancient habitats.

But her unique skills and lively personality proved to be exactly what the team needs.

Casualty fans will recognise actress Genesis Lynea from her short stint in the ED as Archie Hudson.

Bermudan-born Genesis then appeared in the Netflix fantasy drama, Shadow and Bone as Natacha.

Silent Witness Brother’s Keeper – who else stars in the cast?

As usual, of course, Emilia Fox stars as Dr Nikki Alexander, and David Caves portrays Jack Hodgson.

Richard Durden plays Conor Hodgson, while Stephen Wight stars as DS Steve Galloway.

Sutara Garyle stars as Gloria, India Eva Rae plays Amrita Naidu, and David Birrell stars as Dr Young.

Amanda Boxer is Kate Vellecott, Mitesh Soni plays Henry, and Jack Bandeira is Ollie.

Meanwhile, Millicent Wong plays Ana, Bronwyn James is Hannah Robson, Annette McLaughlin portrays Liz, and Oliver Devoti stars as Lt Jamie Gatley.

Floods affect Nikki and the team as they investigate a murder in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC One)

Silent Witness episode nine Matters of Life and Death – what happens?

Nikki’s students make an alarming discovery while dissecting a body donated for their training.

The case that follows brings Nikki close to a student, stirring dangerous feelings.

Meanwhile, Jack and Simone investigate the care home where the victim died, but find themselves fighting to keep the residents alive when a diverted river floods the area.

Series 24 concludes on Tuesday October 5 2021 at 9pm.

