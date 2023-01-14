Si King of Hairy Bikers fame looks concerned
Si King shared sadness in relationship ahead of ‘split from fiancée Michele’

They got engaged in 2019 but it was called off in 2021

By Robert Leigh
| Updated:

Hairy Bikers star Si King was previously married for 27 years to Jane, with whom he shares three sons.

But following his divorce, Si went on to have another serious relationship.

Si, now 56, became engaged to Australian fiancée Michele Cranston after proposing in 2019.

But sadly their engagement was reportedly called off in 2021.

Hairy Bikers stars Dave Myers, right, and Si King, left, are on the box this weekend
Si King and fellow Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers are much-loved by viewers (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Is Hairy Bikers star Si King in a relationship?

In May 2018 Si joked with the Daily Mail about how much distance he and fellow foodie Michele face to see one another.

“It’s a long journey,” he said at the time.

“If you’re going to fall in love, don’t fall in love with someone in Australia!”

However, when quizzed about his relationship a month later for You magazine, the much-loved telly star seemed more wistful.

Michele Cranston speaks to camera
Michele Cranston is also famed for her cookbooks (Credit: YouTube)

Answering a series of quick-fire questions, Michele – and the physical distance between their homes – came up more than once.

Home is where the heart is.

Asked about ‘home’, Si replied: “An Edwardian house in St Albans, where I recently moved, and Sydney, Australia, where my partner Michele lives. Home is where the heart is.”

He also indicated the most romantic thing he had ever done was: “Travelling across the world to tell Michele I love her, which I do regularly.”

However, his response to a question about one thing that would improve his life was both tender and tinged with sadness.

Si said: “Having Michele live closer.”

No reasons for the former couple’s split were confirmed when their break up was reported.

Read more: Hairy Bikers’ Si King issues update on Dave Myers’ cancer battle during This Morning appearance

The Hairy Bikers Go Local airs on BBC Two next Saturday, January 14, at 12pm. The next episode airs on Sunday January 15 on BBC Two at 11.30am.

YouTube video player

