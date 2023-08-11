Shirley Ballas lets slip big treat for Strictly’s opening night: ‘I’m not supposed to say that’

Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas made an appearance on This Morning today (August 11) amid mounting anticipation for the new series.

The release of the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line-up has had us all on the edge of our seats this week, and it sounds as though Shirley’s just as excited.

Shirley Ballas sounds thrilled about this year’s Strictly line-up! (Credit: ITV)

Shirley Ballas discusses Strictly line-up

“Let me tell you, I think this is an amazing cast,” Shirley gushed to presenters Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson. “Just when you think it can’t get any better, it does.”

She went on to confess that she is secretly “fangirling” over two of this year’s Strictly contestants in particular. “Now, I’ve never said this before. Oh my goodness: Angela Rippon!”

We are in for a real treat.

The ballroom dancer went on to explain her history with Angela. Not only did Angela present Strictly’s forerunner, Come Dancing, on which Shirley captained the North East team, but she was also the host when she competed in the finals of the UK Championships back in the 1990s.

“[She was] poised beautifully,” Shirley recalled, “I have followed her my whole career. She’s quite special.”

It seems Shirley also has a bit of a crush on another member of the line-up: “Krishnan [Guru-Murthy], the newsreader. Who I listen to every evening with that sophisticated voice,” she said dreamily. “I mean, if their dancing is as beautiful as they are poised then we are in for a real treat.”

Head judge Shirley shouldn’t have favourites, but it seems like she does! (Credit: BBC)

Shirley lets slip launch show secret

The head judge also teased viewers that there will be a “treat in store on the opening show”. “I’m not supposed to say that,” she whispered, as Alison and Josie speculated over whether Shirley herself would be dancing.

When asked if there was anyone she’d like to see on the Strictly dancefloor in the future, she said: “I am never going to give up on the hope that we have a royal family member.”

And it seems Shirley’s eyeing up one royal in particular: “I love Camilla, I know she loves the show. She told me personally she watches it. She’s good fun, I believe she could do a little cha-cha-cha.”

