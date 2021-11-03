Shirley Ballas isn’t sleeping as she reveals more details of ‘alarming’ test results

Shirley Ballas has issued a new health update on Good Morning Britain today (November 3), after fans noticed a lump under her arm.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge has since been checked by doctors, who found she was suffering from abnormally high testosterone levels.

Appearing on GMB on Wednesday morning, 61-year-old Shirley shared the latest on her health.

Shirley Ballas has issued a new health update (Credit: ITV)

Shirley Ballas gives health update

The star spoke to Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid on the ITV programme.

Opening up about her recent health scare, Shirley shared: “It has been a whirlwind with everything else I’ve been doing.

“I had some past blood tests from a few months before and I hadn’t gone back for the results. She [the doctor] was alarmed by them, so she re-did all my bloods last week and she was alarmed by the testosterone levels, and a couple of other things that were going on.

I keep moving forward

“My test will be on Friday at Kings College. Normally with me, the NHS has been really really good. So usually in a week to 10 days I get the results and Dr Lennard can go from there.”

Richard then probed: “So two weeks from now you should know where you are? Are you okay with that, have you been sleeping?”

Shirley responded: “I don’t sleep, I’m an insomniac, I’ve never slept and that’s why I take bioidentical hormones.

Shirley spoke to Richard and Susanna on GMB (Credit: ITV)

“I love bioidentical hormones but just somewhere along the way either a gland or something in the body has produced something…”

Richard said: “Sorry, my question was, and you’re be entitled to worry, are you a worrier, is this something that’s constantly playing on your mind?”

Shirley added: “You see how I bypassed your question. I try not to worry because it’s so busy and there are people relying on me so I keep moving forward. I don’t dwell on it, it’ll be what it’ll be.”

Viewers rush to support Shirley

Shirley’s appearance didn’t go unnoticed with viewers at home.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “@ShirleyBallas is such a genuine and kind soul. I love her honesty and outlook on life. Hoping all is well and the tests come back as nothing to worry about.”

Another added: “@ShirleyBallas don’t be so absorbed in your career, you should prioritise your health so you can then enjoy your career. Just saying. Good luck. #GMB.”

#GMB how beautiful is @ShirleyBallas , fingers crossed for a good bill of health — Jemma Shudall-Barton (@jemmabarton486) November 3, 2021

@ShirleyBallas don’t be so absorbed in your career , you should prioritise your health so you can then enjoy your career. Just saying.

Good luck.#GMB — Steve B (@SteveB2Notts) November 3, 2021

@ShirleyBallas is such a genuine and kind soul 🥰

I love her honesty and outlook on life. Hoping all is well and the tests come back as nothing to worry about 🙏❤️ #gmb — LEWIS (@lewniverse) November 3, 2021

Richard Madeley to Shirley Ballas "Are you worried about, about that lump you've found, are you sleeping OK?" Ffs…🤦🏼‍♀️ #gmb — Fi 🎆🔥🍏 (@Fibutton) November 3, 2021

A third wrote: “#GMB how beautiful is @ShirleyBallas, fingers crossed for a good bill of health.”

Meanwhile, another commented on Richard’s line of questioning.

They tweeted: “Richard Madeley to Shirley Ballas ‘Are you worried about, about that lump you’ve found, are you sleeping OK?’ Ffs…”

It comes after Shirley revealed her doctor was “mortified” by her recent test results.

The Strictly star told The Sun: “She said I have the highest testosterone levels she’s ever seen in a woman, and testosterone can wreak havoc on the female organs.”

Shirley’s abnormal hormone levels were discovered as doctors looked for a suspected lump in her armpit.

