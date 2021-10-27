Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has offered a “concerning” new health update, after fans noticed a lump in her arm.

The 61-year-old dancer underwent blood tests following a string of “alarming messages” from worried fans.

Taking to social media yesterday (October 26), Shirley thanked fans for drawing her attention to the lump following a doctors visit.

Shirley Ballas undergoes blood tests for arm lump

The Strictly star took the time to update fans on Instagram.

She said: “Good afternoon everybody. We’re just having a little check-up with you. Since several of you thought you saw a lump under my arm, and I went to get that checked. Then the doctor said that she thought my levels were not right, my hormone levels were not right.

“So anyway, I went and had a lot of blood work done and now the testosterone’s come back ultra high, the adrenal glands need a scan and my ovaries need a scan.

“My oestrogen levels are extremely low. All in all, a little concerning for my doctor.”

Shirley went on to explain that she is scheduled for another appointment.

The dancer added: “So that is where we’re at at the moment and they are going to set me up an appointment at the King’s, in an amazing hospital and just down the road from me.

Shirley Ballas is seeing a doctor (Credit: SplashNews)

“But yeah, and all because several concerned people bothered to let me know what was going on. I love you all.”

Shirley’s followers rushed to show their support in the comments, with many urging her to “take care”.

Tess Daly commented: “Sending love Shirley xxx.”

Tilly Ramsay wrote: “Sending lots of love.”

In addition, Motsi Mabuse shared: “Take care of yourself.”

“Sending all my love and positive energy,” Adam Peaty added, while John Whaite said: “Sending you so much love Shirley.”

Strictly stars rushed to show Shirley support (Credit: BBC)

What has Shirley previously said?

Meanwhile, Shirley first opened up about her health earlier this month.

The TV star said concerned fans had been getting in touch, after spotting something under her arm on Strictly.

She explained: “I did some self-check on myself and I couldn’t feel anything except a tiny little node at the back, but I’m going to go to the doctors on Tuesday.”

“To all women out there please keep checking yourself,” Shirley urged.

“To those people that were concerned enough to send me messages saying they saw lumps and bumps, I am very very grateful.”

It comes two years after Shirley had her breast implants removed over cancer fears.

