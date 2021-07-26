Sherwood on BBC One: Joanne Froggatt, David Morrissey and Lesley Manville head cast of new crime drama

Sherwood on BBC One has just been announced and boasts an all-star cast, and although the new drama is fictional it is based on a real-life crime.

So what’s it all about, who’s in it and when will it be on?

The first-look image from BBC crime drama Sherwood (Credit: BBC)

What is Sherwood on BBC One all about and why will it be a good crime drama?

Written by ascending screenwriter Jamie Graham, Sherwood is set in a Nottinghamshire mining village in the present day but examines the divisions of the miners’ strike three decades before.

It follows the fall-out from two shocking and unexpected murders that shatter an already fractured community.

The murders lead to one of the largest manhunts in British history.

Suspicion is rife and the tragic murders threaten to inflame historic divisions sparked during the miners’ strike that tore families apart.

To solve the murders, police inspectors Ian St Clair, from the local constabulary, and Kevin Salisbury from the Met, must reunite and bury a rivalry that stretches back to 1984.

Joanne has signed up for the drama (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is in Sherwood?

Liar and Downton star Joanne Froggatt will play Sarah, who struggles to hide how uncomfortable she is in her soon-to-be father-in-law’s company.

Elsewhere, a first-look image released by the BBC shows David Morrissey playing Kevin Salisbury.

By his side is Robert Glenister, who appears as Ian St Clair and has no interest in returning to his hometown.

Also in the cast is Oscar-winner Lesley Manville, who plays Julie Jackson, a local resident.

Also in the cast is Alun Armstrong, Stephen Tompkinson, Line of Duty star Perry Fitzpatrick, Bridgerton actress Lorraine Ashbourne, Adeel Akhtar and Downton star Kevin Doyle.

David Morrisey takes a lead role (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When is it on?

The BBC says that filming on the series will begin later this year.

So it’s a good bet the viewers will see the highly-anticipated series in early-to-mid 2022.

Creator James said: “It means the world to have this opportunity to bring the voices of a community I grew up in to BBC One.

“I feel so honoured to be able to tell a fictionalised story about a very real trauma, but with the humour and heart and resilience of the people I know and love there.”