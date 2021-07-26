Angela Black starring Joanne Froggatt jewel in the crown of ITV’s amazingly good crime dramas this autumn

Hold on to your hats – there are some really good crime dramas coming up later in the year.

With the Olympics in full swing and everyone thinking about a little staycation, August is a bit of a barren month when it comes to new drama.

However, everything will burst into life in the autumn when channels will launch their new season of shows.

One such channel is ITV. So what can we expect from it from September onwards? Here’s everything you need to know…

New thriller Angela Black stars Joanne Froggatt (Credit: ITV)

What are the good crime dramas coming up on ITV?

Angela Black

Starring Joanne Froggatt, this thriller has been described as “Hitchcockian”.

It follows one woman as she risks everything she holds dear to fight back against the man who has suppressed and tormented her for most of her adult life.

Alongside Joanne is Michiel Huisman and Samuel Adewunmi, it’s written by Harry and Jack Williams… the two brothers behind Baptiste.

Steve Coogan is part of the Stephen cast (Credit: ITV)

What is ITV drama Stephen about?

This three-part sequel to The Murder Of Stephen Lawrence stars some big names and tells an important story.

It stars Hugh Quarshie, Sharlene Whyte and Steve Coogan, and portrays events from 2006, 13 years after Stephen’s death on the evening of April 22 1993, from a racially motivated attack while waiting for a bus in Well Hall Road, Eltham.

Martin Clunes is back for series two of Manhunt (Credit: ITV)

Manhunt

Martin Clunes is back in the true-crime drama, where he reprises his role as the former London Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Inspector Colin Sutton.

This brand new four-part drama is the real-life story of the police pursuit of a notorious burglar and rapist, whose 17-year reign of terror left thousands of elderly people in South East London living in fear.

It’s based on the diaries of Colin Sutton himself.

The Tower stars Gemma Whelan (Credit: ITV)

The Tower

Starring Gemma Whelan, The Tower is based on Post Mortem, the first in Kate London’s series of novels featuring Sarah Collins and rookie cop Lizzie Griffiths.

ITV says that in the series’ opening sequence, a veteran beat cop and a teenage girl fall to their deaths from a tower block in southeast London.

Left alive on the roof are a five-year-old boy and rookie police officer Lizzie Adama.

Within hours, Lizzie has disappeared, and Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins is charged with leading the investigation.

She not only has to track down Lizzie before she comes to serious harm, but also to uncover the truth behind the grisly deaths.

The Long Call is created by the same writer behind Shetland and Vera (Credit: ITV)

The Long Call

From the creator of Vera and Shetland comes a new cop – DI Matthew Venn.

Matthew returns to live in a small community in North Devon with his husband, Jonathan.

Furthermore, it’s 20 years after he walked away from his family, who rejected him.

Now, he’s tasked with solving a grisly murder after a man with a mysterious tattoo is found dead on the beach.

Juliet Stevenson, Martin Shaw, Anita Dobson, Neil Morrissey, Pearl Mackie also appear.

Anna Maxwell Martin is back on our screens (Credit: ITV)

Hollington Drive

Line of Duty star Anna Maxwell-Martin and Rachael Stirling will play sisters in this new, four-parter, which also looks to be another good crime drama.

The story goes something like this: when a local 10-year-old boy goes missing, the sisters have to face up to a scary new reality.

And they then have to ask themselves: do their kids have anything to do with it?