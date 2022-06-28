It’s the final episode of Sherwood tonight (June 28), but viewers are very upset with the BBC.

Sherwood viewers had trouble last night when episode 5 of the drama was moved to BBC Two at the last minute due to BBC One’s Wimbledon coverage.

As a result, some fans ended up missing some or even all of the episode.

Many rushed to Twitter at the time and throughout the day today to complain.

What made things worse was that many had set up their TVs or Sky boxes to record the show. However, sadly the schedule change meant it failed to record.

As the finale draws closer this evening, fans are now expressing their concerns about accidentally missing it again.

BBC series Sherwood comes to an end with the final episode tonight (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Stranger Things season 4: Who is Will Byers’ secret love interest? Fans are going wild!

Sherwood viewers rage at BBC over drama schedule change

“Please pass this on to the programmers @bbc who think the licence payers would rather watch (yawn) #wimbledon22 instead of #Sherwood,” said one viewer.

A second tweeted: “For bore 1st round match is it really worth messing schedule up hitting #sherwood as well? #Wimbledon has never been as over dominant on @BBCOne as now?”

Right @BBCOne own up who’s the genius that decided to schedule episode 5 of a long over due great series #Sherwood during Wimbledon and then instead of binning off the boring tennis, they shove #Sherwood on to @BBCTwo and everyone misses it what a #jobsworth someone needs 🎯 — kieron Byers (@KieronByers) June 28, 2022

#r4today what we're getting tired of is sports elbowing aside the schedule. Not everyone has iPlayer. #Sherwood — susannah tarbush (@starbie99) June 28, 2022

“What are the BBC playing at. Sits down to watch #Sherwood 20 minutes late for them to have moved its channel. Fuming,” blasted another.

“So @BBC has just announced that it’s the gripping finale to #sherwood tonight on BBC1. Unless they move it last minute for more tennis and not bother to announce it,” feared a fourth viewer.

Meanwhile, other panicked fans shared their concerns about missing the finale entirely.

Sherwood fans are worried about missing the BBC series’ finale (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Silent Witness on BBC One: Will there be a series 26 and when will it start?

“We’re getting tired of sports elbowing aside the schedule. Not everyone has iPlayer. #Sherwood,” ranted one.

“Right @BBCOne own up who’s the genius that decided to schedule episodes of long-overdue great series #Sherwood during Wimbledon,” questioned another.

While a third hit back at the BBC, saying: “Here’s an idea – don’t schedule new/top-quality programmes for the 2 weeks of Wimbledon!”

“Taking bets on which @BBC channel #Sherwood will be on tonight,” said another.

“So, out of courtesy, @BBCOne Can you please tell me how I can watch the last part of #Sherwood tonight As Ep 5, last night, was switched, due to Wimbledon! BUT I, like many on Twitter it seems, had NO idea!” raged another.

Sherwood concludes on Tuesday June 28 2022 at 9pm on BBC One.

Will you watch the finale of BBC drama Sherwood? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.