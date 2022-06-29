The brilliant Sherwood on BBC One has come to an end and we most definitely want more – so will there be a series 2?

The crime drama is quite possibly the BEST we’ve seen.

So it’s only natural that we’d want more and more and more.

In fact, we could eat Sherwood right up and never get full.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sherwood series 2.

Sherwood is THE best crime drama series of 2022 so far – but will there be a series 2? (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Who wrote Suspect on C4? What has Matt Baker done before and will there be a season 2?

Will there be a series 2 of Sherwood?

We are thrilled to tell you that Sherwood WILL return.

Series 2 of the BBC drama Sherwood will begin filming next year.

Luckily for the fans – and there are millions of you – the BBC has already commissioned a follow-up to the excellent drama.

The second run will also be six episodes long.

Writer James Graham, who penned series 1, will write all six episodes of season 2.

Further information and casting details will be announced nearer the time.

What will Sherwood series 2 be about?

Series creator James Graham will once again draw from the real history of the Nottinghamshire mining village in which he grew up.

Viewers know that series 1 was inspired by the real life murders that took place in the same village.

The BBC has said that the new episodes will continue to explore “the lives and legacy of those governed by Britain’s industrial past with stories from communities of the ‘red wall’ towns”.

Sherwood series 2 will also explore “the controversial deployment of so-called ‘spy-cops'” – one of the most fascinating plot lines that weaved throughout series 1.

The BBC also told us that the upcoming series will look at “how seismic ripples from the past can come back to haunt the present”.

James Graham said: “I’ve been so deeply moved by the response to Sherwood.

“These stories come from my home, and I want to specifically express gratitude to my community for whom I know these subjects can be difficult, but – I hope – important ones to explore.

“The East Midlands and former ‘red wall’ areas like it are never just one thing, politically or culturally, and it’s been the honour of my life to give voice and character to a place I love.

“It’s a county of great stories and legends, past and present, and I can’t wait to show audiences more.”

Lesley Manville was simply superb as Julie Jackson in Sherwood (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Who is Wendy Crozier in Coronation Street? What happened between her and Ken Barlow?

When will Sherwood series 2 start?

Sherwood series 2 will being filming in 2023.

So it’s possible it could land on our screens that same year.

If we’re very lucky!

Who will be in the cast of Sherwood series 2?

It’s early days, and the BBC has not confirmed the cast of Sherwood series 2 yet.

Of course, we’d LOVE to see the cast of series 1 return.

The cast of Sherwood’s first series included David Morrissey as DCS Ian St Clair, and Robert Glenister as DI Kevin Salisbury.

Lesley Manville, Claire Rushbrook, Adeel Akhtar, Joanne Froggatt and Stephen Tompkinson also appeared.

They were all, quite frankly, eye-wateringly brilliant!

We’ll bow down to James Graham as a God among men if he can get this amazing line-up together again!

It’s also possible that many new characters will be written into the drama.

David Morrissey and Robert Glenister in Sherwood (Credit: BBC One)

What are ‘red wall’ towns?

Red wall towns is a term used to describe a heavy Labour constituency in the Midlands, the North and Wales.

Of course, the country was, at the time of the miners’ strike in 1984, under a Conservative government.

Thanks to Sherwood series 1, we now know that the governing forces used unethical “spy cops” around that time.

These special police officers were deployed to snoop on those who had differing politics and opinions to the Tory party.

Sherwood is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

What did you think of Sherwood on BBC One? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.