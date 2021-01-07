Shaun Wallace on Beat The Chasers: Is the Dark Destroyer single?

Shaun Wallace on Beat The Chasers has become a household name because of his moody demeanour but is the Dark Destroyer single?

Underneath it all, we know that the 60-year-old has a heart of gold.

So, what about his personal life, what do we know about that?

Shaun Wallace is a telly favourite but is the Dark Destroyer single? (Credit: ITV)

Is Shaun Wallace on Beat The Chasers single?

Like most of his fellow Chasers, Shaun likes to keep his private life private.

However, it was claimed that he was married to a woman named Matilda Bray and they tied the knot in 1990.

Read more: The Chase: Shaun Wallace stuns viewers as he runs out of time in ’10-year first’

But the Daily Express reported last year that Shaun threatened legal action against Wikipedia for continuing this claim.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “There is no Matilda, never was.”

Shaun still practises law (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Does Shaun still practice law?

Shaun is still a practising lawyer and was called to the Bar in 1986.

He told The University Of Law website: “Ever since I was a young boy, I wanted to be a barrister.”

Shaun continued: “I’ve had many memorable moments in my career.

“The most recent of those being securing an acquittal for my client who was charged with double attempted murder, double attempted GBH and double attempted use of firearms at the Old Bailey in June 2019.”

Shaun is a huge success (Credit: ITV)

What did his career advisor tell him?

On the recent Channel 5 documentary Racism: My Story he opened up about the prejudices he faced as a youngster.

“When I was 11 alongside my classmate, we both wrote to the Bar council,” he said during the programme.

“And we got that letter back and it told us what we need to do qualify to be a lawyer.

At best, you’re going to end up a thief and in prison, and at worst you’ll probably end up packing shelves.

“At the age of 15 you have to go and see your careers teacher, and I showed her that letter.

“‘You, Wallace? Lawyer? At best, you’re going to end up a thief and in prison, and at worst you’ll probably end up packing shelves’.”

Little did they know what a success Shaun would become.

How did he get on to The Chase?

In 2004, Shaun became champion of BBC quiz show Mastermind.

His specialist subject in the final was FA Cup finals.

Read more: Beat the Chasers: Mark Labbett apologises to Shaun Wallace for ‘screwing up’ after clash

Subsequently, he got to the final of Are You An Egghead? on BBC Two, and then appeared on Fifteen To One and The Weakest Link.

His first appearance on The Chase as a Chaser was 2009.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.