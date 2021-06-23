Sexy Beasts is a brand new dating show on Netflix – and it’s already got people talking.

The upcoming new series has taken social media by storm, and viewers are desperate to see what all the fuss is about.

The show is based on the original British TV series that aired on BBC Three in 2014.

Sexy Beasts is a new dating show coming to Netflix next month (Credit: Netflix)

Sexy Beasts on Netflix: What is the concept?

The show originally had a short-lived run on BBC Three.

However, the success of The Masked Singer has renewed interest in the concept. As a result, Netflix has decided to bring it back.

The format of the show is designed to make people choose personality over looks.

Netflix has invited a selection of single men and women to go on dates with each other while dressed in elaborate disguises supplied by Hollywood makeup artists.

They are only allowed to see what each other looks like when they are deemed compatible.

It follows a similar concept to Netflix’s other big dating hit, Love is Blind.

Around 50 participants from both the UK and US were selected to be involved in Sexy Beasts.

Sexy Beasts starts July 21 on Netflix and some fans can’t wait (Credit: Netflix)

When is Sexy Beasts on Netflix and is there a trailer?

Sexy Beasts will hit Netflix on July 21.

The first series will consist of 12 episodes in total.

Netflix has already renewed the show for as second series.

Sexy Beast series 1 was filmed last year during lockdown, between September and November.

Netflix unveiled the trailer on June 23, and it was met with a baffled reaction from fans.

“This almost makes me want to cancel my subscription,” joked one fan.

“Everyone involved with this show needs to be arrested!” teased another.

“Is this fur-real?” laughed a third.

Another quipped: “This looks horrific I’m going to watch it five times.”

Meanwhile, others felt that the show appears to lack body diversity.

“All those people are thin and attractive underneath the costumes so the ‘based on personality alone’ thing is a bit of a stretch,” questioned one viewer.

