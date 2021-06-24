Sex Education season 3 transmission date revealed by Netflix and fans can’t wait

Sex Education season three is almost upon us and Netflix has revealed the transmission date.

Not only that, but the streaming giant has released a series of first-look images, too.

The comedy series – starring Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield – has a legion of fans, and they’re beside themselves with excitement.

We’re all getting the bus because Sex Education S3 is streaming 17 September! pic.twitter.com/NPwsmkJXFl — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 24, 2021

What did Netflix share about Sex Education season 3?

Netflix took to Twitter to tell fans the news, and dropped a whole range of new images from the show.

Not only that but it teased some new characters and new uniforms, too.

In the Tweet, Netflix said: “We’re all getting the bus because Sex Education S3 is streaming 17 September!”

In subsequent images, fan favourite Mauve (Emma Mackey) with new hair.

“Moordale uniforms!! Maeve with a fringe and dip dyed hair!!! New characters!!!! It’s a lot to take in!!!!!” it said.

Maeve returns for series three (Credit: Netflix)

How did fans react to the news?

It wasn’t long before fans went beserk at the news, knowing that their favourite show was on its way back.

One said: “Actually booking time off to smash out the entire series in one sitting…”

Another wrote: “These are going to be the longest 3 months ever waiting for the new season!”

“The uniforms!! I have something to look forward to in September!” a third said.

A fourth gushed: “Finally, it’s coming and it’s coming on my birthday besides I don’t even like birthdays but this time I eagerly waiting for that day.”

Fans wanted to see Gillian Anderson as Jean (Credit: Netflix)

Where was Jean?

Even though there was much rejoicing and celebration, fans wanted to know where Jean (Anderson) was.

The sex therapist who is often a little bit too forthright in her views on sexuality and sexual freedom, was nowhere to be seen in the first-look images.

One fan said on Twitter: “SHOW US JEAN HELLO?????

“WHERE IS GILLIAN GIVE HER TO US YOU COWARDS” another one screamed.