Sex Education season 3: Is Emma Mackey leaving role of Maeve?

Emma Mackey has teased that Maeve may not be returning to Moordale after the events of Sex Education season 3.

The 25-year-old actress has become a favourite on the raunchy Netflix comedy, playing the feisty outsider who starts a sex advice clinic with local nerd, Otis (Asa Butterfield).

However, with the latest series released on Friday, it seems her days on the show are numbered.

Emma Mackey has hinted she could leave Sex Education (Credit: Netflix)

Speaking to Hunger Magazine, Emma said: “Sex Education is so momentous as a concept, as a show, and the cast are phenomenal.

“I genuinely care about them all a lot and I made lifelong friends. We’ve kind of grown up together.

“But the bittersweet nature of it is that I also can’t be 17 my whole life.”

What happened to Maeve in season 3?

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Maeve’s life gets more complicated over the course of season three. At home, her family life is in tatters – with her mum dealing with addiction, and her little sister being taken into care as a result.

She finds solace with neighbour Isaac, who has fallen for her. However, things get rough when he admits he deleted a message from Otis.

Maeve is struggling to keep her family together as her little sister’s taken into care (Credit: Netflix)

She later confronts Otis about it, and he admits he had confessed his love for her.

After months of ignoring each other, the couple finally get together, but another spanner is soon in the works.

A smart and gifted student, Maeve’s skills haven’t gone unnoticed by new headteacher, Hope. Giving her a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, she manages to land an opportunity to study for the summer in the United States.

Knowing it is too good an opportunity to turn down, she accepts it.

Maeve leaves for the States in the season 3 finale (Credit: Netflix)

In the final moments of the season, Maeve tells Otis she’s heading away, though hints of picking up where they left off when she gets back.

However, whether she does or not remains to be seen. And with the school closing down, all the sixth formers will be forced to scatter to other schools.

Sex Eduation season 3 is available now on Netflix.

