Are Cody and Selina from Married At First Sight Australia still together?

Married At First Sight Australia couple Cody and Selina were a slow burn – but things certainly stepped up.

Fans were thrilled when the pair finally got down and dirty between the sheets, despite their very rocky start on the show.

But are they still together? Here’s what we know.

****Major spoilers ahead****

Selina and Cody’s relationship had a very awkward start (Credit: E4)

Selina and Cody on Married At First Sight Australia

After tying the knot, things started off more awkward than romantic for Selina and Cody.

Cody left us all feeling heartbroken for Selina after he confessed that he didn’t feel attracted to her.

And to make matters worse, when Selina asked if it was because she was Asian, he admitted “probably”.

Awkward!

But throughout the series we got to see a slow-burn relationship between the pair and their romance progressed.

Selina even confessed to the show’s producers: “When we got back from the dinner party Cody and I realised we were in a really good place and comforted each other.”

Married At First Sight Australia’s Cody and Selina have revealed that they have decided to go their separate ways (Credit: E4)

Selina brutally dumped by Cody

Fans hoped that the Selina and Cody would be one of the few pairs to stay together till the end.

However, it’s been revealed that Cody and Selina decide to call it quits on their relationship.

In the season finale which hasn’t aired in the UK yet, the pair sit down with the group and confess to the experts that Cody has broken up with Selina.

Cody tells the experts: “Selina and I decided to cool things last night.”

After hearing her friends gasp in shock, Selina adds: “It’s new to me too.”

Cody explains: “I really wanted this to work but I just thought to myself throughout the experiment, yes we had some really amazing times but we also had some shockers so we never quite lost that habit.

“Last night it got to the point where Selina was [trying to hold my hand] but it felt very forced and it was just a realisation that it’s for the best.

“She needs someone who can show her [affection] and I can’t.”

Selina then tearfully says: “I just feel very confused and silly feeling the way that I do.”

After the episode aired in Australia, Cody explained to his fans that he still cares for his ex-wife Selina in an emotional Instagram post.

He wrote: “There won’t come a day where I no longer care or have time for this beautiful girl.

“She is one of the most selfless and compassionate of people I have ever met and couldn’t be more thankful or proud to have called her my partner.

“The path we walked wasn’t an easy one but it was our story and all I’ll ever wish for her is happiness.”

