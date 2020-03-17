Saturday Night Takeaway fans praying show WILL air this weekend to watch Bradley Walsh

It's yet to be confirmed if ITV will air this weekend's Saturday Night Takeaway amid coronavirus fears but Bradley Walsh fans are desperately hoping the show will go on.

Bradley Walsh fans can't wait to see him pranked by Ant and Dec (Credit: ITV)

The entertainment show is filmed each week with a live audience and has already faced criticism for having so many people together in one room last Saturday (March 14).

It's yet to be confirmed if Ant and Dec will be back with Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend (Credit: ITV)

Despite the risks Bradley Walsh fans hope the show will air so they can finally get to watch a much-anticipated sketch of Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly pranking him on his show The Chase.

The prank - part of Ant and Dec's Undercover section - will see Bradley being put through the emotional wringer as contestants on The Chase start to answer absurdly difficult questions correctly.

Bradley didn't know Ant and Dec were behind the scenes setting the questions on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

Bradley, 59, will be left open-mouthed and even yelling at the contestants as they respond to the questions with ease.

And as they rack up a prize fund of £200,000 - a record for the show - he shouts: "Are you having a laugh? This is a wind-up!"

Little does he know, of course, that Ant and Dec are hidden away behind the scenes, orchestrating the whole thing.

Ant and Dec flee the scene when Bradley Walsh realises it's a prank (Credit: ITV)

This isn't the first time that Ant and Dec have pranked Bradley - they also duped him in 2005 when they booked him to give an after-dinner speech at a fake event.

At the end of Saturday's show, Dec told viewers: "We will hopefully be back here next Saturday at 7. Have a great week, stay safe everybody."

One fan said on Twitter: "Praying you will be @antanddec, I really want to see that Bradley Walsh undercover."

Another said: "So what would happen if we can't see Bradley Walsh Undercover next week?"

A third added: "Can't wait to see Bradley Walsh next week if it doesn't get cancelled."

Meanwhile, a fourth said: "Feel like I have been waiting ages for the Bradley Walsh prank... I will be sooo upset if it's cancelled."

It is possible that Saturday Night Takeaway may go ahead without a studio audience, joining shows like Loose Women who made the move this week for the first time in the show's history.

The streets of London are deserted thanks to advice to self-isolate (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Currently more than 1,500 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the UK but health officials believe the actual number lies between 35,000 and 50,000 as many people with Covid-19 have not been diagnosed.

Health officials have advised the public to stay away from GP surgeries, pharmacies and hospitals if they have mild symptoms and to instead self-isolate.

Whether you have symptoms or not, it's advised you avoid pubs, bars, restaurants, theatres and other such venues.

