Saturday 6th June 2020
Saturday Morning fans thrilled as James Martin shares exciting news

The TV chef's shows will be live again soon

By Entertainment Daily
Updated:
There was a double helping of good news today for fans of the James Martin and his series, Saturday Morning.

Not only did the TV chef present a brand new episode of his popular cookery show on ITV, but he also revealed that bosses have given him the  green light to continue with the series in the live format.

James Martin was back with a new episode today (Credit: ITV/Blue Marlin Productions)

This is despite the regulations surrounding protection against coronavirus.

After today's episode of Saturday Morning aired, James expressed his gratitude to his followers and then revealed the show's latest development - it would be returning!

However, as today's show was recorded before lockdown. His guests, chefs Marcus Wareing, Jose Pizarro and Bettina Campolucci Bodi and celebrities Vick Hope and Roman Kemp didn't have to practice social distancing.

They sat close together drinking wine and eating steak.

James proudly posted a couple of pictures from the show on social media.

His loyal army of 39,000 fans took to social media to share their delight that the show would be returning in its original form.

One said on Twitter "Was so good to see you back with a new show. Am looking forward to seeing lots more and getting back to some sort of normal. Or at least a new normal, that is."

James Martin will be back in the kitchen soon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Others agreed, commenting, "Really fun to watch this morning! You're a proper treat on a dull, rainy Saturday morning!" 

Plenty more of James's followers approved, saying "Love your shows, looking forward to more."  And one excited fan simply posted a punching the air emoji and tweeted: "YES!"

James, who turns 48 this month, also hosts a regular cookery slot on ITV's This Morning.

James Martin regularly hosts cookery segments on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

He was also displaying his impressive gardening skills on ITV this week. The Yorkshire-born car-mad chef showed off his beautiful veggie patch.

He's hoping to inspire others to grow food from scratch. Once again, James took to Twitter after his appearance on ITV. He revealed that he'd been surprisingly anxious about moving into a different type of TV work.

