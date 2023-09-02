Viewers of Saturday Kitchen today (September 2) complained the BBC cooking show ‘really has lost something’.

Host Matt Tebbutt was joined by regular contributor and drinks expert Helen McGinn for this weekend’s programme. Chefs Julie Lin and Philip Khoury were also on hand to demonstrate their culinary skills.

And radio DJ guest Scott Mills also made an appearance as his ‘Heaven or Hell’ dishes of dirty fried buttermilk chicken burrito and Swedish-style lamb and dill stew were among the menu options.

Twitter was awash with viewers making their views known on how they felt about Scott’s picks. And the line up also impressed. But some of those watching at home were less enamoured with one particular aspect of the programme that continues to not go down very well.

Some Saturday Kitchen viewers have apparently lost their appetite for the BBC One show (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Saturday Kitchen today

That’s because – as picked up previously in recent weeks – a recent format change is putting some Saturday Kitchen fans off.

Concerns were initially shared by Twitter users on a post from the show’s account before today’s programme aired.

“When are you going to return to live shows please?” one person enquired.

They added: “The atmosphere and energy is always so much more enjoyable and spontaneous with live than controlled pre-recorded #SaturdayKitchen.”

Similarly, someone else responded to the preview tweet: “Can we have this live again please? It is just not as good pre-recorded.”

The same tweeter also noted how they hoped Keith Floyd clips have not been removed from the series. But hopefully they’re not expecting him to appear live on Saturday Kitchen, too.

‘It is just not as good pre-recorded’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘That intangible magic just isn’t there’

By the time the show account tweeted out the ‘Heaven or Hell’ choices, an acknowledgement was also posted.

The tweet included the words: “P.S. We’ll be back live next Saturday!”

And this seemed to stimulate further reflections on the programme change.

One person replied: “Why not live again? Just doesn’t seem the same recorded. In the past if Matt wasn’t there a guest chef would stand in. Keep it live, please.”

Keep it live, please.

Someone else concurred: “Not live? Why? It really has lost something and I just don’t watch it as I did before. Sad but that intangible magic just isn’t there.”

And a third added a rolling eyes emojis to their post: “Annoyingly not live again.”

Saturday Kitchen will be live again next weekend (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

However, someone else reasoned: “Well the alternative would be repeats during the summer break! I prefer new shows, even if not live.”

Additionally, another tweeter wrote as the show’s account signed off for this week: “Huge thank you to all of you today. I know it wasn’t live but it was a brilliant show. You can have no idea just how much this wonderful show is helping me get through a very tough time right now.”

Do you prefer Saturday Kitchen live, or does it not matter?

Thanks for joining us this morning! And a big thanks to the brilliant @julielincooks, @PhilKhoury, @knackeredmutha and @scott_mills! We’ll be BACK LIVE next Saturday with @matt_tebbutt at 10am! Enjoy the rest of your weekend! pic.twitter.com/G7GAmo41qp — SaturdayKitchen (@SaturdayKitchen) September 2, 2023

Read more: Saturday Kitchen fans complain over today’s show: ‘Thank goodness that’s over’

Saturday Kitchen next airs on BBC One on Saturday September 9 at 10am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.