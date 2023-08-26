Saturday Kitchen fans complain over today’s show: ‘Thank goodness that’s over’

Viewers of this morning’s Saturday Kitchen have vented on social media making a series of complaints about the show.

Comedian Munya Chawawa was the celebrity guest alongside host Matt Tebbutt. Chefs Poppy O’Toole and Karan Gokani did some cooking, while Helen McGinn provided the wine.

But despite the line-up looking promising, fans didn’t much enjoy the episode.

Munya Chawawa was today’s guest (Credit: BBC)

Saturday Kitchen gets viewer complaints

Expressing their opinions on social media one summed it up when the show ended, writing: “Thank goodness that’s over. How bad was it today? The bloke with the cardigan (who?) wasn’t funny, arrogant yes, but not funny. Was he supposed to be funny?”

Someone else agreed, joking: “This show has cured me of insomnia. [Bleep] this morning.”

“What a pile of soft brain mush is on the TV nowadays,” shared another, using the Saturday Kitchen hashtag.

A fourth fan wrote: “Please god it’s just noise and the presenter scowling.”

Another viewer stated they had switched off: “Couldn’t get to ITV quick enough… flicked over and there’s actually a chef on, not someone who’s just tossing cheese over ready cooked spuds.”

Food criticism

In fact, the food on offer seemed to be much complained about overall, with someone saying: “This guy just stuffed garlic, cheese, and butter into a loaf of bread from Tesco and put it on a cooking show. This is the only thing on BBC One right now…”

“I could watch Munya and Poppy all day – big fans of both of them – but today’s choice of recipes was odd,” agreed one more. “One was bread with garlic butter stuffed in it and one was cheese on roast potatoes.”

It wasn’t all bad news though!

“I’m loving Poppy O’Toole on Saturday Kitchen. A refreshing and energetic presentation style that we don’t always get from other guest chefs,” praised one.

“An epic episode today, great food and lots of laughs. Just what I needed,” said someone else.

Despite it being pre-recorded Matt Tebbutt still hosted today (Credit: BBC)

More complaints

The show was also not live again today, which makes the third week in a row. Saturday Kitchen usually takes a break over the summer and airs pre-recorded shows instead. However that didn’t stop viewers complaining about the format.

Once again taking to Twitter they declared: “Why isn’t Saturday Kitchen live sometimes?”

Someone else asked: “Why haven’t you been live these last couple of weeks?” Adding a sad emoji to their post, they continued: “It is part of the fun and interaction.”

And someone else seethed online: “So Saturday Kitchen Live isn’t live again! Can we demand our money back under the Trades Descriptions Act?”

Read more: Saturday Kitchen fans gush over Matt Tebbutt’s buff appearance

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!