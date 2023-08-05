Matt Tebbutt hosting Saturday Kitchen today
TV

Saturday Kitchen viewers fanning themselves over Matt Tebbutt’s ‘buff’ appearance today

Here's why he was looking so hench

By Robert Leigh

Saturday Kitchen viewers today (Saturday August 5) complimented host Matt Tebbutt on one particular aspect of his appearance.

Guests on the BBC One show included Rob Rinder, who shared his ideas about food heaven and food hell.

Cyrus Todiwala and Irina Georgescu shared recipes in the kitchen, while Jaega Wise and Olly Smith were on hand to share their drinks expertise.

And it was during a chat with Olly that Matt gave clues about why he was looking the way he did.

Matt Tebbutt puts his hands together on Saturday Kitchen today
Matt Tebbutt impressed some of the Saturday Kitchen viewers watching along today (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Saturday Kitchen today

Having heard what Olly would be serving up for them to sip on during the programme, Matt enquired about the wine connoisseur’s attire.

“Loving the summer shirt Ol, is it new?” he asked Olly about his natty, colourful top

“I’ve had it a little while,” Olly replied, before rapidly turning the same question back at Matt. Olly also made a comment about it bringing out Matt’s eyes.

Matt Tebbutt speaks with Olly Smith on Saturday Kitchen today
Matt pulls his shirt down while discussing their respective shirts with Olly Smith (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Matt then acknowledged how what he was wearing could be considered a little snug.

Referring to his shirt being a tight fit, Matt said: “I’ve put it in the tumble dryer and it has shrunk.”

In response, Olly quipped that Matt looked like “a solid ocean”.

“There’s a lot of laughing over there,” Matt went on, indicating how crew members were giggling off camera.

I’ve got to breathe in for an hour and a half.

“I’ve got to breathe in for an hour and a half,” he added, talking about the duration of the show, as Olly suggested he should “flex”.

Matt Tebbutt cooking on Saturday Kitchen today
Hopefully Matt breathed out a least a few times during today’s show (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Viewers react to Matt Tebbutt’s shirt

And it seems Matt’s look didn’t go unnoticed – or unappreciated – by viewers, with comments made on social media.

One fan tweeted; “@SaturdayKitchen how buff is @matt_tebbutt looking today?!”

Adding a winking emoji to their post, they added: “I think you should shrink all your shirts. Oh and the food is looking pretty good too #SaturdayKitchen.”

To which another Twitter user replied: “I do like that shirt.”

Meanwhile, an Instagram user commented: “Looking good, Matt!”

Saturday Kitchen next airs on BBC One on Saturday August 12 at 10am.

Read more: Saturday Kitchen viewers confused by The Voice UK guest’s appearance as fans ‘caught out’ today

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

BBC One Matt Tebbutt Saturday Kitchen

Trending Articles

Rishi lying dead at the bottom of the stairs on Emmerdale, plus show logo (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Emmerdale for sinister twist as Rishi Sharma’s cause of death is revealed
Charlie Dimmock smiling and in her younger days posing at an event
Charlie Dimmock’s comments about her weight are just what women need to hear
Masked Singer UK logo
Masked Singer star finally shares wedding photos on one-year anniversary of marriage
Craig Doyles and Josie Gibson talking on This Morning
‘Should surely be on post 9pm watershed!’: This Morning viewers aghast at Craig Doyle’s appearance today
Katie Price being interviewed and Danny Cipriani in bubble
Katie Price’s ex set to spill secrets as he signs up to I’m A Celebrity 2023?
BBC Breakfast presenter Carol Kirkwood smiles at the camera
BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood shares wedding news as she gushes over ‘kind’ partner