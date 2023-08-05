Saturday Kitchen viewers fanning themselves over Matt Tebbutt’s ‘buff’ appearance today

Saturday Kitchen viewers today (Saturday August 5) complimented host Matt Tebbutt on one particular aspect of his appearance.

Guests on the BBC One show included Rob Rinder, who shared his ideas about food heaven and food hell.

Cyrus Todiwala and Irina Georgescu shared recipes in the kitchen, while Jaega Wise and Olly Smith were on hand to share their drinks expertise.

And it was during a chat with Olly that Matt gave clues about why he was looking the way he did.

Matt Tebbutt impressed some of the Saturday Kitchen viewers watching along today (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Saturday Kitchen today

Having heard what Olly would be serving up for them to sip on during the programme, Matt enquired about the wine connoisseur’s attire.

“Loving the summer shirt Ol, is it new?” he asked Olly about his natty, colourful top

“I’ve had it a little while,” Olly replied, before rapidly turning the same question back at Matt. Olly also made a comment about it bringing out Matt’s eyes.

Matt pulls his shirt down while discussing their respective shirts with Olly Smith (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Matt then acknowledged how what he was wearing could be considered a little snug.

Referring to his shirt being a tight fit, Matt said: “I’ve put it in the tumble dryer and it has shrunk.”

In response, Olly quipped that Matt looked like “a solid ocean”.

“There’s a lot of laughing over there,” Matt went on, indicating how crew members were giggling off camera.

I’ve got to breathe in for an hour and a half.

“I’ve got to breathe in for an hour and a half,” he added, talking about the duration of the show, as Olly suggested he should “flex”.

Hopefully Matt breathed out a least a few times during today’s show (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Viewers react to Matt Tebbutt’s shirt

And it seems Matt’s look didn’t go unnoticed – or unappreciated – by viewers, with comments made on social media.

One fan tweeted; “@SaturdayKitchen how buff is @matt_tebbutt looking today?!”

Adding a winking emoji to their post, they added: “I think you should shrink all your shirts. Oh and the food is looking pretty good too #SaturdayKitchen.”

To which another Twitter user replied: “I do like that shirt.”

Meanwhile, an Instagram user commented: “Looking good, Matt!”

Saturday Kitchen next airs on BBC One on Saturday August 12 at 10am.

