Saturday Kitchen viewers confused by The Voice UK guest’s appearance as fans ‘caught out’ today

Saturday Kitchen viewers were left confused today (Saturday July 29) by the appearance of guest Anne-Marie.

The singer and star of The Voice UK delighted at least one fan by speaking her mind about dishes being whipped up on the BBC One show set.

But others watching at home were puzzled about why she was wearing a snug-looking woollen top in July as she joined host Matt Tebbutt on the programme.

Viewers couldn’t miss Anne-Marie in that cardi! (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Saturday Kitchen today

One viewer took to social media to ponder: “Why are winter jumpers being worn at the height of summer?! #SaturdayKitchen.”

Why are winter jumpers being worn at the height of summer?!

“It is not lime green woolly jumper weather for sure,” another Twitter user replied, adding: “I’m confused.”

Meanwhile, someone else joked: “Love Anne-Marie, she’s a natural breath of fresh air. Tell her she can take that jumper off, she’s boiling bless her! #SaturdayKitchen @SaturdayKitchen.”

#saturdaykitchen no wonder she is over heating 🤣🤣Nana knit jumper 🤣🤣 in the studio pic.twitter.com/ftLbDTGaqL — old cumbria (@cumbriaoldrural) July 29, 2023

Viewers reacted to Anne-Marie on Saturday Kitchen

Despite some concerns regarding Anne-Marie’s cardigan, fans certainly appreciated it – and several wanted to get their hands on a similar one themselves.

“Love your green cardi,” one onlooker tweeted to Anne-Marie’s account.

“Your outfit omg,” gushed another.

Someone else also stated: “Nice bright jumper.”

Additionally, someone else asked: “Are you a bit warm?”

Another person added: “I so want that sweater!” And yet another requested: “Where did your lovely cardigan come from?? Love the little flower in the pocket. Thanks.”

And someone else echoed that thought: “I need to know where @AnneMarie got her gorgeous jumper. Love her btw.”

Furthermore, Anne-Marie proved a hit on the show in another way, too.

One Twitter user posted: “Anne-Marie is the only guest I’ve ever seen on #SaturdayKitchen who isn’t afraid to say if she doesn’t like the food.

“All the others constantly gush how marvellous everything is. Good on her!”

Anne-Marie shares a selfie on Instagram ahead of Saturday Kitchen today (Credit: Instagram)

What time is Saturday Kitchen on?

Additionally, other fans of the show admitted to being “caught out” by the earlier start time of today’s show.

The programme began 45 minutes earlier due to coverage of France vs Brazil match in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

One fan tweeted: “Caught out with this morning’s early start, I can’t say that I wasn’t warned.”

Saturday Kitchen next airs on BBC One on Saturday August, 5 back in the show’s usual slot at 10am.

