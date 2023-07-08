Emotional Matt Tebbutt interrupts Saturday Kitchen as he receives text from his daughter

Saturday Kitchen viewers were left moved as Matt Tebbutt revealed some family news about his daughter.

Matt, 49, is a father of two – he shares daughter Jess and son Henry with wife Lisa. And on today’s (Saturday July 8) show, the chef demonstrated how he is a doting dad as he interrupted proceedings to make an emotional announcement.

At one point Matt appeared close to tears – and also held onto his chest as if bursting with pride. And that’s because Jess had texted him during the programme to let him know about an important milestone in her life.

An emotional Matt Tebbutt puts his hand on his chest (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt shares daughter update today

Following a Marcus Wareing segment, cameras cut back to the kitchen studio. Matt was shown holding his mobile – and appeared overjoyed with news he had received.

“Thanks for that Marcus,” Matt began.

“That was all well and good, I loved your Eton Mess. But, to be honest, I have just had a text from my daughter.”

Matt continued: “Proud dad moment, she got a First from university!”

Reacting to Matt’s words, the show’s guests – including Countryfile star Anita Rani – applauded and cheered.

“So well done Jess, congratulations, ” Matt went on, before placing his hand on his chest.

He added: “Thanks for that. Yeah sorry, I have just taken over TV for my own gain. Right, let’s get back to the script!”

Saturday Kitchen guests clap and cheer (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How fans reacted on social media

Many of those watching at home made it clear on social media that Matt had no reason to apologise for his ‘proud dad moment’.

Indeed, many were delighted to see him so happy.

“Well done to Matt’s daughter!” one Twitter fan reacted.

Another gushed: “Congratulations to your daughter!”

Someone else hailed Jess: “Great show, as ever. And huge congratulations to your daughter, Matt. Well done on achieving a First.”

A fourth observed: “Matt is so proud of his daughter he had trouble staying composed there. Well done for getting a First.”

Matt Tebbutt was overjoyed! (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

And yet another impressed onlooker tweeted: “@matt_tebbutt Lovely moment that – you celebrating the text received informing you of your daughter’s First.

“Loved the way you delivered it – via an apology for using the programme to announce it. Why not?! It took seconds. Great to hear a dad’s pride in their kids. So positive.”

Well done Jess!

Saturday Kitchen next airs on BBC One on Saturday July 15 at 10am.

