Viewers of Saturday Kitchen today (August 19) were divided on social media over a big change to the cooking show.

Fans were delighted by the guests on the BBC One series, which included chefs Georgina Hayden and Paul Ainsworth.

Comedian and actor Ben Miller was also a hit, as he joined host Matt Tebbutt to reveal his ‘Heaven or Hell?’ dishes.

Paul Ainsworth was among those to join Matt Tebbutt on Saturday Kitchen today (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

“Wow that was fun today,” one Instagram user commented on a snap of the episode’s stars.

Meanwhile, someone else wrote: “Loved Ben Miller, he was so entertaining.”

But amid the praise on social for this morning’s programme, there were some objections about a fundamental adjustment to the show.

Saturday Kitchen today on BBC One

Ben’s options were Moroccan chicken tangia with smoky aubergine salad (Heaven) and taramasalata with crispy potato skins and stewed greens (Hell).

But when the picks were put to Twitter users about which they would prefer to see made in the kitchen, there was a proviso.

“We’re not live today so there’s no online vote but let us know your favourite below!” the tweet from the show’s account read.

And that set off a few respondents who weren’t overly impressed that the episode was pre-recorded.

Which dish would you prefer to see? ➡️Food Heaven: Slow cooker Moroccan chicken tangia with smoky aubergine salad ➡️Food Hell: Taramasalata with crispy potato skins & stewed greens We’re not live today so there’s no online vote but let us know your favourite below! pic.twitter.com/W4lVHSNVCk — SaturdayKitchen (@SaturdayKitchen) August 19, 2023

Saturday Kitchen fans react

“Definitely Hell,” one viewer replied, before claiming: “It doesn’t work as well when not live. Bring it back live please!”

It doesn’t work as well when not live.

Someone else asked: “Why isn’t Saturday Kitchen live sometimes?”

“Why haven’t you been live these last couple of weeks?” echoed another person.

Adding a sad emoji to their post, they continued: “It is part of the fun and interaction.”

And someone else seethed online: “So Saturday Kitchen Live isn’t live again! Can we demand our money back under the Trades Descriptions Act?”

Another fumed alongside an angry face emoji: “Not live again! What a load of rubbish.”

‘Why haven’t you been live these last couple of weeks?’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

However, not everyone was as put out.

Another fan tweeted: “Is it wrong that I prefer the show pre-recorded?”

They explained: “The transitions between segments are smoother, plus deciding Heaven/Hell is more exciting.

“I’d be happy for Matt to cook either dish, but that’s kind of the point isn’t it?”

Saturday Kitchen next airs on BBC One on Saturday August 26 at 10am.

