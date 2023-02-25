Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt speaks to the camera
Saturday Kitchen viewers beg guest to ‘shut up and stop spoiling the show’ today

Fans claimed 'annoying' guest was 'dominating' the episode

By Robert Leigh

Unimpressed Saturday Kitchen viewers accused a guest of ‘spoiling’ the BBC One cookery show today (Saturday February 25).

Fans indicated they felt a food writer joining presenter Matt Tebbutt and fellow regular Olly Smith was ‘dominating’ the episode.

Additionally some social media users watching at home expressed a hope the restaurant critic would ‘shut up’.

And one viewer even tweeted they wished Grace Dent would eat more to ensure she was more occupied with that than speaking.

Grace Dent appeared on Saturday Kitchen today
Grace Dent appeared on Saturday Kitchen today (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Saturday Kitchen today

As well as Grace, other guests on today’s show included chefs Niklas Ekstedtand and Thomasina Miers.

And ahead of the show’s airing, viewers on Twitter noted they were excited about watching the guests participate.

“Fabulous line up for tomorrow,” posted one enthusiastic fan.

However, not everyone watching was as eager about those joining Matt and Olly by the time the broadcast aired.

And it seems Grace came in for particularly strong criticism from those who weren’t interested in seeing her on the box.

Saturday Kitchen today featured host Matt Tebbutt and guest Grace Dent
Some viewers weren’t particularly captivated by Grace (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How did viewers react?

One observer tweeted about how they felt Grace was ‘taking over the show’.

“Sorry I’ve switched off today. Grace is doing too much talking and not letting anyone else join in!” they claimed.

Someone else pondered: “Whose show is it? Surely not the food critic? Feed her and stop her talking, she’s spoiling the show.”

To which another Twitter user replied: “Agree with you.”

Similarly, someone else wrote: “Can we please stop the food critic from talking so much? Spoilt the show, had to turn off.”

Spoilt the show, had to turn off.

“Tell that Grace to shut up for a minute. Been full on since ye started,” another person put it.

Additionally, yet another fumed: “Why doesn’t this guest Grace Dent just shut up? It is all about her. She’s SO annoying.”

Furthermore, another person claimed: “BBC need to do better with their guests #SaturdayKitchen.”

However, not everyone was dismayed to see Grace on their screen.

“I’ve got a massive girl crush on #GraceDent she’s brilliant,” claimed one supporter.

And another tweeted: “Grace Dent is just brilliant! #SaturdayKitchen.”

Who is Grace Dent?

Grace is a media personality who has previously appeared on the likes of Masterchef.

She is a restaurant critic for The Guardian and has authored several novels for teenagers.

Read more: Saturday Kitchen fans all saying the same thing about guest Jason Watkins

Saturday Kitchen next airs on BBC One on Saturday March 4 at 10am.

