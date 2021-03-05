Grace Dent is a celebrated British food critic both in print and on television.

Originally from Carlisle, this media personality is an expert on critiquing cuisine.

She’s been judging food trends and the latest trendy restaurants for year now.

But how does one get the coveted job of a food critic? Get the answer and more about Grace below…

Who is Grace Dent on MasterChef?

Grace Dent regularly pops up on Masterchef UK, Masterchef: The Professionals, and Celebrity Masterchef as a food critic.

She will deliver her verdict on the contestants meals which helps decide who will go through to the next round.

Grace Dent on Masterchef (Credit: BBC)

How did she become a food critic?

Grace studied English literature at Stirling University and it was here she started pitching features to Cosmopolitan.

After graduating she went on to write for Vogue and then Glamour and Marie Claire.

She wrote about television for a decade for The Guardian.

Finally in 2011 her food expertise began – as she started writing the column ‘Grace and Flavour’ for The Evening Standard.

Here she reviewed the most revered and hip restaurants in the UK.

She now serves as a restaurant critic for The Guardian.

Grace Dent on stage with Tom Parker Bowles (Credit: BBC)

How old is she?

Grace was born on October 3, 1973.

As of March 2021, this makes her 47.

Is she married? Does she have any children?

She is not married and does not have any children.

However in an article for The Guardian she wrote of how she has a long-term partner.

But they choose to live separately – much like Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk.

Here she wrote: “Four days a week together is perfect. All human life is there: the chat, the chores, the waking ups, the teeth brushings and the joint socialising. But then for three days there is silence.”

Grace has no plans to have kids (Credit: BBC)

She has also written about how she has no desire to have children.

In another column for The Guardian, she explained: “I do like children. Just not enough. This still feels like a radical thing for a woman to say.”

Before adding: “But I didn’t ever truly want one.”

What other television shows has she been on?

Grace regularly appears on television as a talking head or expert thanks to her broad journalism background.

She’s appeared on Pointless Celebrities, Very British Problems, Have I Got News For You, The Culture Show and Great British Menu.

She’s also hosted her on telly series, including On Romance for the UKTV channel W.

Is she a novelist too?

Yes Grace has written many novels! They are particularly aimed at young adults.

She’s written a series of books called Diary of a Chav and Diary of a Snob.

While in 2011 she released her first non-fiction book How To Leave Twitter (My Time as Queen of the Universe and Why This Must Stop).

When is MasterChef next on?

MasterChef is on Friday on BBC One at 20.05.

In this episode Grace will challenge the finalists to make a British pudding.

