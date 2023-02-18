Saturday Kitchen fans all saying the same thing about guest Jason Watkins

Saturday Kitchen welcomed The Catch star Jason Watkins as its guest today.

And fans were all left saying the same thing about him.

Jason was a huge hit with fans (Credit: BBC)

Jason Watkins impresses fans on Saturday Kitchen

Those watching Saturday Kitchen at home gushed over Jason, completely taken with him.

“Utterly Utterly brilliant show, so thankful that Matt was back. Jason was a brilliant guest and everyone today made the show the brilliance that it is,” said one.

Another added: “Absolutely loved Jason Watkins on Saturday Kitchen. Top bloke.”

“Great show. Glad you’re back Matt. Jason was a lovely guest,” agreed a third.

Someone else said: “Jason Watkins, one of the best guests that the show has had in ages.”

“Jason Watkins coming across as a lovely man,” said one more.

How lovely is Jason Watkins?” asked another, adding: “Great actor, lovely human.”

Someone else said: “Thank you Jason Watkins for talking so openly about grief on Saturday Kitchen. A condition so overlooked with hardly anyone knowing how to deal with it.”

The actor was open about his grief over daughter Maude (Credit: BBC)

Jason opens up about his grief

The actor spoke openly about his grief on the show for daughter Maude, who died in 2011.

She was just two years old and died of sepsis on New Year’s Day.

Jason told Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt: “Many people know my wife and I lost our beautiful daughter Maude in 2011 on New Year’s Day.

“It was a terrible time for us and it continues, obviously.”

He then spoke of the similar circumstances faced by his character in Channel 5 thriller The Catch.

“My character Ed had lost a son, so it was a difficult job in that respect, but I felt it was a good script and a way of perhaps just showing a little bit what it’s like to have lost a child and to carry on and all the things you need to do.”

He added that he and wife Clara have made a documentary to air their story.

“We’ve made a documentary about Maude and our story which comes out on ITV later this year… It was our story talking about us and what happened and meeting other bereaved parents. The mechanism of sharing is crucial.

“Particularly men, and I may be generalising, but as I did, I thought ‘I’ve got to cope’, it’s ridiculous because my wife is utterly capable of working and being a mother. I worked and got my head down and I think maybe it did bite me a bit.

“I thought ‘I’ve got to get my head down’ and I put these things aside and they seep in round the side.”

He then said: “Thank you for letting me talk about it, it’s really kind of you.”

Read more: Saturday Kitchen viewers divived over return of Matt Tebbutt

Saturday Kitchen continues next Saturday, February 25, on BBC One at 10am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.