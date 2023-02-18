Saturday Kitchen viewers had mixed reactions as host Matt Tebbutt returned to the BBC One show today (Saturday February 18).

The telly chef, 49, was absent from TV screens last weekend as The One Show’s Alex Jones filled in.

Matt told fans earlier today he had been away abroad – as he had previously indicated with recent social media posts.

And while many of those watching at home made it clear they were delighted to see him back, not everyone was glad to see Matt back on the box.

Saturday Kitchen today: Matt Tebbutt returns

Matt opened today’s programme by immediately referring to being away last weekend.

“Good morning! I’m back and ready to kickstart your weekend with 90 minutes of food and drink to whet your appetites for the week ahead,” he said.

Moments later, Matt noted he had been in the Caribbean – and thanked his replacement.

“Well done Alex, last week,” he began, before joking the production crew may have preferred working with her.

He went on: “You did a cracking job… everyone here has told me.

“Apparently you’re very professional… Which I think is overrated. But hey.”

How Saturday Kitchen fans reacted

Several viewers noted their joy at Matt’s return on Twitter as the show aired.

“Matt’s back yay #SaturdayKitchen,” one happy fan tweeted.

Another wrote: “Utterly, utterly brilliant show, so thankful that Matt was back.”

While a third person added: “Great show. Glad you’re back Matt.”

Someone else referred to Alex’s presenting by posting: “Good to see a professional chef anchoring again #SaturdayKitchen.”

And yet another echoed Matt’s comments as they chipped in: “Good to have @matt_tebbutt back. Alex Jones was good but professionalism is overrated sometimes. #SaturdayKitchen.”

However, someone else suggested they missed Alex being on.

“Ah no, where’s @MissAlexjones gone on @SaturdayKitchen? She was so entertaining,” they wrote.

“I mean @matt_tebbutt knows what to do in the kitchen but it was so much fun watching Alex flounder (no cooking pun intended) #SaturdayKitchen.”

Meanwhile, one furious observer seethed: “Matt Tebbutt comes across as a very uninterested, unsympathetic [blank] #SaturdayKitchen.”

Saturday Kitchen next airs on BBC One on Saturday, February 25, at 10am.

