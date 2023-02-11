Saturday Kitchen: Alex Jones massively divides viewers as replacement host

Alex Jones has divided viewers after standing in for Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt this week.

The One Show presenter took over this morning (Feb 11) while Matt is away.

But fans couldn’t agree on how they felt about his replacement.

Alex Jones replaced Matt on Saturday Kitchen this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Taking to Twitter, viewers shared their thoughts.

Saturday Kitchen viewers divided

One disgruntled SK fan wrote: “Sorry couldn’t even get as far as the guests before switching off, Alex Jones has just murdered today’s show.”

“Alex Jones a disaster on kitchen live,” another complained. “I’m actually a fan of her. Stick to One Show please.”

While another added: “Alex Jones?? Please. I’ve switched it off.”

But while some Kitchen viewers sulked, others loved watching Alex.

Alex Jones has presented The One Show since 2010 (Credit: Splash News)

“Alex Jones has absolutely nailed it,” someone gushed. “She definitely needs to do this more regularly. A natural at juggling the culinary plates! Loved it!”

One casual viewer added: “Don’t normally watch this programme but caught Alex Jones hosting while having a coffee and she has been brilliant, hilarious and self-deprecating. Well done Alex!”

Even veteran TV chef Rick Stein tweeted his support.

He wrote: “@MissAlexjones presenting @SaturdayKitchen with my chum @NathanOutlaw. Doing a fab job she said she was a bit nervous about it on @BBCTheOneShow last night but she’s clearly having fun.”

Where is Matt Tebbutt?

And while fans argue among themselves, usual host Matt is oblivious as he appears to be sunning himself in the Caribbean.

Although he’s expected to return soon, there’s no set date. And judging by his social media posts, he won’t be in a hurry to!

One recent post on Matt Tebbutt Instagram shows him with fellow chefs Andi Oliver and Sophie Michell. It’s tagged at The Local, in Barbados. Two of the hashtags are #worknotwork and #filming, so we’ve deduced he may be working on something new!

It’s not clear when it was taken, but a comment underneath suggests he’ll be back in two weeks. As always, we’ll let you know when we do.

Read more: All you need to know about Matt Tebbutt’s abscence on Saturday Kitchen

Saturday Kitchen next airs on BBC One on Saturday, February 18, at 10am.

What did you think of Alex Jones on Saturday Kitchen? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.