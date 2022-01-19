Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt issues health update after undergoing ’emergency’ surgery

Saturday Kitchen star Matt Tebbutt has revealed he underwent emergency surgery earlier this week.

The TV star shared the dramatic news on Instagram alongside a photo of himself in bed.

He was rushed to The Grange Hospital in Cwmbran, Wales on Tuesday (January 18) following health concerns.

While hooked up to a drip, he told fans that he had to have his appendix out unexpectedly.

Matt Tebbutt was rushed to hospital this week (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Saturday Kitchen’s Matt Tebbutt faced backlash on Saturday Kitchen

Matt Tebbutt rushed to hospital

Matt told his followers: “Me, a morphine drip and an emergency appendectomy are keeping me from a much-anticipated lunch at @manteca_london with @ollysmith @sarah10016 @hardiegrantuk.

“But everything and everyone here at The Grange hospital in Gwent have been fantastic.”

He went on the praise the NHS for keeping him safe and helping everything go so smoothly.

Praising the NHS, he added: “Couldn’t ask for more from such a brilliant health service So grateful. #nhs #nhsnurse #thegrangehospital #appendectomy.”

How did Matt’s pals react?

Some of Matt’s celeb pals were quick to wish the TV star well.

TV chef Shivi Ramoutar commented: “Oh no!!! Get better soon Matt. Still looking bright-eyed though.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Tebbutt (@matt.tebbutt)

BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty said: “Get well soon xx.”

Radio 2 star Sara Cox added: “Woah! Matt! Hope you’re feeling better. Hope @ollysmith has swapped out the morphine in the drip for a nice Malbec? xx wishing you better matey #nhs.”

Matt Tebbutt thanked the NHS on Instagram (Credit: BBC)

Matt is a favourite among BBC viewers.

Read more: James Martin’s appearance on daytime show divides viewers

The star has hosted the BBC’s Saturday Kitchen for 10 years, ever since replacing James Martin. Elsewhere, he also hosts Channel 4’s Food Unwrapped.

His Food Unwrapped co-star Jimmy Doherty also wished him well, replying: “Hope you are ok – liquid lunch for you then! X.”

Meanwhile, leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.