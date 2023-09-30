Fans of Saturday Kitchen have been left completely divided as Alex Jones stepped in to replace Matt Tebbutt as host this morning (Saturday, September 30).

“Matt’s away and I’m here to play!” grinned Alex as the show began.

However, the One Show presenter’s unexpected appointment left some fans fuming, complaining that Alex doesn’t fit the vibe of a show like Saturday Kitchen.

Alex stepped in to host this morning’s Saturday Kitchen (Credit: BBC)

Saturday Kitchen fans air their displeasure as Alex Jones steps in to host

As the episode began, viewers took to Twitter (now X) to air their surprise. Many viewers were not happy to see Alex in the hosting chair again (having previously hosted in February).

“Presumably Matt is off filming for Channel 4 or something. Nothing against Alex Jones (apart from her ubiquity), but a renta-presenter isn’t really in the ethos of Saturday Kitchen, which has been presented by a professional chef since they got rid of the Masterchef greengrocer,” wrote one infuriated fan.

“Alex Jones?? Not a chance. Back to James Martin,” huffed another.

“Saw Alex Jones and switched Saturday Kitchen off immediately,” another scowled.

Not everyone was so annoyed by Alex’s presence (Credit: BBC)

Divided Saturday Kitchen fans leap to Alex Jones’s defence

However, not everybody felt the same. Others leapt to Alex’s defence, disgusted by their fellow viewers’ attitudes.

“What an Earth has Alex Jones done wrong? The comments here!” exclaimed one fan.

“Live TV is hard. Alex Jones makes it look easy. She is very good at her job,” another said.

Where do you stand – Are you team Alex or team Matt?

Saturday Kitchen next airs on BBC One on Saturday October 7 at 10am.

