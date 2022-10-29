David Stirling in SAS Rogue Heroes: Does actor Connor Swindells have a girlfriend?

Connor Swindells plays the lead role in the new BBC One drama SAS Rogue Heroes.

SAS Rogue Heroes follows the true story of a soldier in World War II who pulls together a team of radical soldiers called the SAS.

Connor plays David Stirling who’s the main leader responsible for the SAS.

But who is Connor Swindells, and does he have a girlfriend?

Who is Connor Swindells?

Connor Swindells is an English actor who began his career in the mid 2010s.

Connor came to prominence for portraying Adam Groff in the Netflix series Sex Education.

The young actor was born in East Sussex.

After his mother died from bowel cancer when he was seven years old, he and his father moved to live with Connor’s grandparents in West Chiltington.

Connor started acting when he saw an audition poster for a local play and his friend dared him to audition.

To his surprise, he got the lead role.

He then acted in two more plays and landed an agent at the end of the third play.

Who plays David Stirling in SAS Rogue Heroes?

Connor Swindells plays Davide Stirling in the new BBC drama SAS Rogue Heroes.

David Stirling was an officer during World War II who was hospitalised in Cairo after a training exercise accident.

Bored, he started thinking that the accepted war methods are wrong and hit on a radical plan.

David builds a small undercover unit of tough and bright soldiers who will attack behind the enemy lines.

Talking about the characters on the show, Connor Swindells said: “As the show goes on and the arcs continue, there’s a real degrading process that happens with all of them physically and mentally.

“They all become these desert pirates who live off the land and learn to read it very well. That’s shown in the make-up and the wonderful costumes we have.”

Who is Connor Swindells’ father?

Connor Swindells’ father is Ian Swindells.

Ian Swindells is a businessman, and he was married to Pheobe Swindells.

However, Pheobe Swindells sadly died of bowel cancer when Connor was only seven.

Ian and his son then moved to live with his parents.

Does Connor Swindells have a girlfriend?

As far as we know Connor Swindells is currently single.

Connor used to be in a relationship with his Sex Education co-star Aimee Lou Wood.

The pair dated for two years until they recently split last year.

Speaking in an interview with Grazia, Aimee opened up about their relationship and why they decided to split.

She explained: “We’d had some time apart and then we realised that maybe the relationship wasn’t serving us both.

“We still really love each other and respect each other. It was an okay break-up, it wasn’t dramatic.”

What else has SAS Rogue Heroes star Connor Swindells been in?

In 2017, Connor Swindells was a guest star in an episode of Harlots.

He also played Fletcher in an episode of the Sky One drama Jamestown.

Connor then went on to replace Joe Alwyn as Donald in The Vanishing, alongside Gerard Butler and Peter Mullan.

But Connor rose to fame for appearing alongside Ncuti Gatwa and Asa Butterfield in the Netflix series Sex Education.

Connor played Adam Groff, the headmaster’s son who was originally a bully, but viewers grew to love him when he started a relationship with Eric.

Connor is also about to star in the Hollywood film Barbie alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Are Connor Swindells and Alastair Petrie related?

Connor Swindells and Alastair Petrie play father and son in the comedy series Sex Education.

While watching the series, viewers were blown away by how much the pair look alike.

But are they related in real life?

While it would be great to think that there is a connection between the two stars, Connor and Alastair are not related.

Connor grew up in East Sussex, whereas Alastair was born in Yorkshire before he spent most of his childhood in the Middle East, Europe and East Africa.

Alastair also confirmed this in an interview with Lad Bible.

He said: “He’s like an extra son to me. I have two boys, but I really do consider Connor my third son.

“They cast him before they cast me, and I remember when we got together and read for the first time, everyone in the room was like ‘ah ok, I think we’ve got something here’.”

So, the reason why they both look alike was simply down to good casting.

How old is SAS Rogue Heroes star Connor Swindells?

Connor Swindells was born on 19 September, 1996.

This means that he is 26 years old.

SAS Rogue Heroes starts on Sunday 30 October on BBC One.

