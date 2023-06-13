TV

Sarah Beeny hits back at claims she had a ‘better level of care’ as her breast cancer documentary airs

Many people praised the 'inspirational' star

By Réiltín Doherty

Sarah Beeny was widely praised last night after her documentary, Sarah Beeny Vs Cancer, aired on Channel 4 (June 12).

In the documentary, Sarah – who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year – explored how treatments are improving, speaking with a professor and research experts.

However, after one viewer suggested the TV star had a “better level of care” than other women with the same diagnosis, Sarah hit back, responding to the claims.

Sarah Beeny frowns in documentary
Sarah Beeny made it clear she was treated by the ‘public NHS’ (Credit: Channel 4)

Sarah Beeny thanks the ‘amazing NHS’ amid claims of ‘better care’

One viewer admitted they “loved” Sarah’s documentary about her journey with breast cancer, but felt that it seemed like she had a “better level of care” than most people on the NHS. They wrote: “Loving #SarahBeenyVsCancer, but her being able to find a professor who is an expert, to have a whole team of researchers, etc, makes me wish everyone had those resources, support and that level of care – and that levelling of the field is the whole point of a PUBLIC NHS.”

Sarah responded to the claims, thanking the viewer for watching. She wrote: “Thanks for watching. The research was done by a tiny team of me and my producer/director Jonney and producer Angie, for a documentary where we wanted share the fact that treatments are improving all the time.”

But Sarah also hit back, making it clear her treatment was also done on the NHS. She added: “My treatment was all done by the amazing NHS we are so lucky to have.” When someone else called out the viewer for finding “negatives”, the person clarified they weren’t trying to be.

“Oh, not being negative at all, it just inspired me to think, how can we do this better – and @sarahbeeny showed me things I wouldn’t have thought of, like being able to go back into that history and get a richer context,” they replied.

Sarah Beeny speaks in Channel 4 documentary
Sarah shared her breast cancer treatment journey (Credit: Channel 4)

Sarah’s ‘life-saving’ documentary

Sarah was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2022. After undergoing chemotherapy, she recently confirmed she was given the all-clear. In the documentary, Sarah showed the process of her treatment and saw her reflect on her mother’s death from the same condition 40 years previously.

That was informative, moving and uplifting.

Many Channel 4 viewers praised Sarah as an “inspiration” and thanked her for the “life-saving” information in the documentary. One person wrote: “Thank you, Sarah, for telling people, and the NHS are amazing. Stay strong.” Another viewer added: “Really great and informative documentary from
@sarahbeeny about breast cancer. So glad she’s doing well now, seeing her struggling was hard to watch.”

A third person also agreed: “Thank you Sarah and family. That was informative, moving and uplifting.”

Read more: Sarah Beeny’s children pay beautiful tribute to ‘superstar’ mum ahead of documentary on cancer battle

YouTube video player

Did you watch the Sarah Beeny documentary? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Cancer Channel 4 Sarah Beeny

Trending Articles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle frown
Meghan Markle ‘humiliated’ as she lays down the law over Prince Harry’s ‘other women’
Coronation Street background and logo (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Coronation Street fans all saying the same thing after show’s ending last night
Holly Willoughby speaks on This Morning
Holly Willoughby admits a ‘cloud is hanging over’ her family: ‘They’re trying their best’
Nottingham incident, UK police uniform
Police issue statement as man arrested after three people left dead in ‘tragic incident’ in Nottingham
Jonnie Irwin speaking on a podcast
Jonnie Irwin makes absolutely crushing confession about his death and how he’ll spend his final days
King Charles looking worried, Prince Harry outside court
Real reason ’embarrassed’ King Charles has ‘snubbed’ Prince Harry from birthday parade?