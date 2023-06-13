Sarah Beeny hits back at claims she had a ‘better level of care’ as her breast cancer documentary airs

Sarah Beeny was widely praised last night after her documentary, Sarah Beeny Vs Cancer, aired on Channel 4 (June 12).

In the documentary, Sarah – who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year – explored how treatments are improving, speaking with a professor and research experts.

However, after one viewer suggested the TV star had a “better level of care” than other women with the same diagnosis, Sarah hit back, responding to the claims.

Sarah Beeny made it clear she was treated by the ‘public NHS’ (Credit: Channel 4)

Sarah Beeny thanks the ‘amazing NHS’ amid claims of ‘better care’

One viewer admitted they “loved” Sarah’s documentary about her journey with breast cancer, but felt that it seemed like she had a “better level of care” than most people on the NHS. They wrote: “Loving #SarahBeenyVsCancer, but her being able to find a professor who is an expert, to have a whole team of researchers, etc, makes me wish everyone had those resources, support and that level of care – and that levelling of the field is the whole point of a PUBLIC NHS.”

Sarah responded to the claims, thanking the viewer for watching. She wrote: “Thanks for watching. The research was done by a tiny team of me and my producer/director Jonney and producer Angie, for a documentary where we wanted share the fact that treatments are improving all the time.”

But Sarah also hit back, making it clear her treatment was also done on the NHS. She added: “My treatment was all done by the amazing NHS we are so lucky to have.” When someone else called out the viewer for finding “negatives”, the person clarified they weren’t trying to be.

“Oh, not being negative at all, it just inspired me to think, how can we do this better – and @sarahbeeny showed me things I wouldn’t have thought of, like being able to go back into that history and get a richer context,” they replied.

Sarah shared her breast cancer treatment journey (Credit: Channel 4)

Sarah’s ‘life-saving’ documentary

Sarah was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2022. After undergoing chemotherapy, she recently confirmed she was given the all-clear. In the documentary, Sarah showed the process of her treatment and saw her reflect on her mother’s death from the same condition 40 years previously.

That was informative, moving and uplifting.

Many Channel 4 viewers praised Sarah as an “inspiration” and thanked her for the “life-saving” information in the documentary. One person wrote: “Thank you, Sarah, for telling people, and the NHS are amazing. Stay strong.” Another viewer added: “Really great and informative documentary from

@sarahbeeny about breast cancer. So glad she’s doing well now, seeing her struggling was hard to watch.”

A third person also agreed: “Thank you Sarah and family. That was informative, moving and uplifting.”

