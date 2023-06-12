Sarah Beeny’s children pay beautiful tribute to ‘superstar’ mum ahead of documentary on cancer battle

Sarah Beeny has a new documentary airing tonight which will detail her breast cancer journey.

The TV star, 51, was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2022. She has since undergone chemotherapy and recently revealed she’s been given the all-clear.

In the Channel 4 documentary Sarah Beeny vs Cancer tonight, Sarah explores the past, present and future of breast cancer treatment in the UK. It’ll also see her open up about her own journey.

Sarah Beeny documentary

Taking to their Instagram today, Sarah‘s children – sons Billy, Charlie, Rafferty and Laurie – paid a touching tribute to the star. They wrote: “We know we’ve said it before but we are all so proud of our mum @sarah.Beeny. She bore her chemo treatment with humour and determination (and only an occasional grumble!) she shares her journey on @channel4 tonight.

You are a superstar! And the short hair is pretty cool too!

“#sarahbeenyvscancer also shows the many positive advances made since her mum, our granny, died aged 39. We are sure her documentary will help make this diagnosis less frightening for people. You are a superstar! And the short hair is pretty cool too!”

Sarah’s sons paid tribute to her ahead of her documentary tonight (Credit: ITV)

They shared a photo of Sarah smiling whilst holding a chicken. Fans loved the tribute. One person commented: “She is just brilliant and you boys and your Dad are pretty bloomin’ fabulous too! Will definitely be watching tonight.”

Another wrote: “You are amazing and l look forward to seeing it tonight.”

Someone else said: “Your mum is such an inspiration! I shall be watching tonight, carry on making her proud and looking after her. You boys rock!!”

Sarah recently appeared on This Morning to talk about her documentary. She also gave an update on her health.

Sarah was recently given the ‘all-clear’ following her diagnosis last summer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sarah Beeny update on cancer

She said when asked how she’s feeling: “Really well actually. They don’t say you’re definitely fine, they say that’s the end of the treatment.”

Sarah Beeny vs Cancer airs tonight on Channel 4 from 9pm.

